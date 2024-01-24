Hero Electric Atria on road price in East Godavari starts from Rs. 81,420. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Atria on road price in East Godavari starts from Rs. 81,420. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Atria dealers and showrooms in East Godavari for best offers. Hero Electric Atria on road price breakup in East Godavari includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Electric Atria is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in East Godavari, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in East Godavari and Hero Electric AE-29 starting at Rs. 85,000 in East Godavari. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Atria LX ₹ 81,420