What is the on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R in Khargone? The on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Khargone is Rs. 2.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R in Khargone? The RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Khargone amount to Rs. 14,392, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Khargone? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Khargone is Rs. 4,177.