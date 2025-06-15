hamburger icon
Hero XPulse 210 On Road Price in Ernakulam

Hero XPulse 210 Front Left View
1.76 - 1.86 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Ernakulam
XPulse 210 Price in

Ernakulam

Hero XPulse 210 on road price in Ernakulam starts from Rs. 2.02 Lakhs.

Hero XPulse 210 Variant Wise Price List in

Ernakulam
XPulse 210 STD

₹2.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
210 cc
1,75,800
RTO
14,064
Insurance
11,646
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ernakulam)
2,01,510
Hero XPulse 210 FAQs

The on-road price of Hero XPulse 210 STD in Ernakulam is Rs. 2.02 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Hero XPulse 210 STD in Ernakulam amount to Rs. 14,064, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero XPulse 210 in Ernakulam is Rs. 4,086.
The insurance charges for Hero XPulse 210 STD in Ernakulam are Rs. 11,646, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

