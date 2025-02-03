Hero XPulse 210 comes with 210 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of XPulse 210 starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero XPulse 210 sits in the Off Road Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hero XPulse 210 price starts at ₹ 1.76 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.86 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hero XPulse 210 comes in 2 variants. Hero XPulse 210's top variant is Top.
₹1.76 Lakhs*
210 cc
24.6 bhp
₹1.86 Lakhs*
210 cc
24.6 bhp
