Hero XPulse 210 Specifications

Hero XPulse 210 starting price is Rs. 1,75,800 in India. Hero XPulse 210 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 210 cc engine. Hero XPulse 210 mileage is 37.5 kmpl.
1.76 - 1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Hero XPulse 210 Specs

Hero XPulse 210 comes with 210 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of XPulse 210 starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero XPulse 210 sits in the ...Read More

Hero XPulse 210 Specifications and Features

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
2254 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm
Wheelbase
1446 mm
Height
1348 mm
Kerb Weight
170 kg
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
884 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-120/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
24.67 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
50 mm
Max Torque
20.7 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
210 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled DOHC
Clutch
Wet type-Assist & Slip
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
73 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks Dia 41mm with anti friction bush, Travel - 210 mm
Rear Suspension
Rectangular swingarm with 10 steps adjustable gas charged mono-shock, Linkage Travel - 205 mm

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Display
4.2 Inch TFT Display

Charging

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes

XPulse 200 4V Specs
Hero XPulse 210 News

The new-gen Hero XPulse 210 gets a major boost in power and torque figures with 24.5 bhp and 20.4 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
2025 Hero XPulse 210: Base or Top? Which variant will you pick
3 Feb 2025
Latest news on January 26, 2025: The new-gen Hero XPulse 210 packs a bigger engine, new Dakar-inspired styling, and more electronics than the outgoing XPulse 200 4V.
Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today January 26, 2025: Hero Xpulse 210 in mind? Which variant should you pick?
26 Jan 2025
The new-gen Hero XPulse 210 packs a bigger engine, new Dakar-inspired styling, and more electronics than the outgoing XPulse 200 4V.
Hero Xpulse 210 in mind? Which variant should you pick?
26 Jan 2025
Hero XPulse 210 will be more powerful than the XPulse 200. It will be more powerful and refined than the current motorcycle.
Auto Expo 2025: Hero XPulse 210 launched at Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Here's how much it costs…
17 Jan 2025
The new-gen Hero XPulse 210 features a bigger engine, new Dakar-inspired design, and a broader tech suite than the outgoing XPulse 200 4V.
Hero Xpulse 210 to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: What you need to know
9 Jan 2025
Hero XPulse 210 Variants & Price List

Hero XPulse 210 price starts at ₹ 1.76 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.86 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hero XPulse 210 comes in 2 variants. Hero XPulse 210's top variant is Top.

STD
1.76 Lakhs*
210 cc
24.6 bhp
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Top
1.86 Lakhs*
210 cc
24.6 bhp
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

