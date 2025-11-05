HT Auto
Hero XPulse 210 Dakar edition unveiled at EICMA 2025

Hero XPulse 210 Dakar edition unveiled at EICMA 2025

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 05 Nov 2025, 14:54 pm
  • Hero unveils XPulse 210 Dakar at EICMA, combining rally-derived suspension, a new liquid-cooled engine and Euro5+ readiness for global off-road enthusiasts.

Hero XPulse 210 Dakar edition
Hero showcased the XPulse 210 Dakar edition at the EICMA 2025 show.
Hero XPulse 210 Dakar edition
Hero showcased the XPulse 210 Dakar edition at the EICMA 2025 show.
Hero MotoCorp has used the global stage of EICMA to introduce the XPulse 210 Dakar, a more hardcore, rally-focused version of the upcoming XPulse 210 platform. The motorcycle arrives alongside the Hunk 440 SX, both models serving as evolutions of Hero’s current line-up with upgrades aligned to international markets and Euro5+ standards.

A Rally-Bred XPulse

The XPulse 210 Dakar has been developed using learnings from Hero MotoSports’ recent international rally success, including its FIM World title and Dakar podium finish. Unlike the standard XPulse 210, this Dakar edition receives suspension and chassis upgrades designed to handle demanding off-road riding.

The most significant change comes in the suspension setup, fully adjustable units with 280mm of travel and 270mm of ground clearance, numbers that push it into true rally-spec territory. This also results in a taller seat height, though Hero has not disclosed the exact increase over the standard model.

Powering the XPulse 210 Dakar is a 210cc liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder engine, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Hero says the engine is tuned to sustain performance under heavy off-road load and high temperatures encountered in competitive-style riding.

Q&A: Quick Highlights

What sets the Dakar edition apart?

Long-travel fully adjustable suspension, increased ground clearance, and rally-inspired ergonomics.

Is the engine new?

It carries the same 210cc liquid-cooled DOHC unit expected on the standard XPulse 210, with a six-speed transmission and slip-assist clutch.

Why showcase it at EICMA?

Hero is reinforcing its global ambitions and showcasing Euro5+-ready models for international markets.

Does it change the seating position?

Yes, the increased suspension travel results in a higher saddle, aimed at an off-road stance and control.

Hunk 440 also showcased

Apart from the XPulse 210 Dakar, the bikemaker also showcased the Hunk 440 at the EICMA show. The Hunk 440 SX, a scrambler-style motorcycle positioned for riders who split their time between city commutes and trail exploration. It is driven by a 440cc oil-cooled long-stroke engine with ride-by-wire, multiple ride modes, switchable ABS, and traction control, features that bring a modern edge to its rugged build.

A high-strength perimeter frame, 18-inch front wheel, and long-travel suspension give the Hunk 440 SX the hardware needed to handle varied surfaces, while Euro5+ compliance prepares it for global rollout.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 05 Nov 2025, 14:54 pm IST
TAGS: Hero XPulse 210 Dakar edition Hero XPulse 210 Dakar edition

