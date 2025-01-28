Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Rohtak starts from Rs. undefined undefined.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Rohtak starts from Rs. undefined undefined.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 160 dealers and showrooms in Rohtak for best offers.
Hero Xoom 160 on road price breakup in Rohtak includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom 160 is mainly compared to TVS iQube which starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs in Rohtak, Yamaha Aerox 155 which starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Rohtak and Vespa S 125 starting at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs in Rohtak.
Variants On-Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price