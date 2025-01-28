Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Palghar starts from Rs. undefined undefined. Visit your nearest Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Palghar starts from Rs. undefined undefined. Visit your nearest Hero Xoom 160 dealers and showrooms in Palghar for best offers. Hero Xoom 160 on road price breakup in Palghar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Xoom 160 is mainly compared to TVS iQube which starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs in Palghar, Yamaha Aerox 155 which starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Palghar and Aprilia SXR 160 starting at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs in Palghar. Variants On-Road Price