Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Kavali starts from Rs. undefined undefined.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Kavali starts from Rs. undefined undefined.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 160 dealers and showrooms in Kavali for best offers.
Hero Xoom 160 on road price breakup in Kavali includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom 160 is mainly compared to TVS iQube which starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs in Kavali, Yamaha Aerox 155 which starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Kavali and Aprilia SXR 160 starting at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs in Kavali.
Variants On-Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price