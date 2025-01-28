Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Kanyakumari starts from Rs. undefined undefined. Visit your nearest Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Kanyakumari starts from Rs. undefined undefined. Visit your nearest Hero Xoom 160 dealers and showrooms in Kanyakumari for best offers. Hero Xoom 160 on road price breakup in Kanyakumari includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Xoom 160 is mainly compared to TVS iQube which starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs in Kanyakumari, Yamaha Aerox 155 which starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Kanyakumari and Vespa S 125 starting at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs in Kanyakumari. Variants On-Road Price