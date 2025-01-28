Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Hoshangabad starts from Rs. undefined undefined.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Hoshangabad starts from Rs. undefined undefined.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 160 dealers and showrooms in Hoshangabad for best offers.
Hero Xoom 160 on road price breakup in Hoshangabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom 160 is mainly compared to TVS iQube which starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs in Hoshangabad, Yamaha Aerox 155 which starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Hoshangabad and Aprilia SXR 160 starting at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs in Hoshangabad.
Variants On-Road Price
Popular Hero Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Bikes in India 2025
Popular Bikes in India 2025
Upcoming Bikes in India 2025