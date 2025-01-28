Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Dhamtari starts from Rs. undefined undefined.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Dhamtari starts from Rs. undefined undefined.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 160 dealers and showrooms in Dhamtari for best offers.
Hero Xoom 160 on road price breakup in Dhamtari includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom 160 is mainly compared to TVS iQube which starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs in Dhamtari, Yamaha Aerox 155 which starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Dhamtari and Vespa S 125 starting at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs in Dhamtari.
Variants On-Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price