Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Ahmednagar starts from Rs. undefined undefined.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Ahmednagar starts from Rs. undefined undefined.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 160 dealers and showrooms in Ahmednagar for best offers.
Hero Xoom 160 on road price breakup in Ahmednagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom 160 is mainly compared to TVS iQube which starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs in Ahmednagar, Yamaha Aerox 155 which starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Ahmednagar and Vespa S 125 starting at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs in Ahmednagar.
Variants On-Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price