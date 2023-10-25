Hero Karizma XMR on road price in Beawar starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero Karizma XMR on road price in Beawar starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero Karizma XMR dealers and showrooms in Beawar for best offers. Hero Karizma XMR on road price breakup in Beawar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Karizma XMR is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-15 which starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs in Beawar, Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Beawar and CFMoto 250SR starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Beawar. Variants On-Road Price Hero Karizma XMR STD ₹ 1.92 Lakhs