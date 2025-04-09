Auto recap, April 8: 2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launched, Hero Karizma XMR updated and more

The automotive industry is characterized by its fast-moving nature, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Tuesday, April 8.

2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launched

Maruti Suzuki has launched 2025 Grand Vitara in the Indian market for a starting price of ₹11.42 lakh ex-showroom. It now comes with 6 airbags as standard and an optional sunroof. The brand has also added a new Delta+ Strong Hybrid variant. Other features that the brand has added are an 8-way driver-powered seat, an Electronic Parking Brake for 6AT variants, Auto Purify with PM 2.5 Display, new LED cabin lamps and rear door sunshades. There is also a new set of 17-inch alloy wheels that get a precision-cut finish.

Hero Karizma XMR gets two new variants

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled the 2025 Karizma XMR in the Indian market. This year, the company has introduced two additional variants: a new premium variant priced at ₹2 lakh and a Combat Edition available for ₹2.02 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The base variant of the Karizma XMR remains priced at ₹1.81 lakh ex-showroom.

For 2025, Hero has added a new TFT instrument cluster that comes with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, battery status, music controls and notifications. There are also new upside down forks in the front.

Komaki Ranger electric motorcycle updated

Komaki Electric has introduced an enhanced lineup of electric motorcycles, featuring the updated Komaki Ranger cruiser model. This model is offered in two versions: the Ranger - Base Model priced at ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Ranger - Fully Loaded variant at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can place their orders through the company's official website or at authorized dealerships. The manufacturer asserts that the new Komaki Ranger electric motorcycle can achieve a range of up to 250 kilometers on a single charge.

The company emphasizes that the latest Komaki Ranger electric motorcycle is equipped with a next-generation LiFePO battery pack, which is designed to provide a more robust and enduring riding experience. Additionally, the motorcycle is said to enhance rider comfort, featuring a clear front windscreen and a 7.0-inch TFT display in the instrument cluster. Notable updates to the motorcycle include a redesigned seat, an extra 50 liters of storage capacity, a new LED headlamp, and dual sound pipes with a flame effect. The electric motorcycle can reach a maximum speed of 80 km/h and requires approximately four hours for a full charge.

