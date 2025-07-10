Hero Centennial deliveries begin, is based on the Karizma XMR

Hero MotoCorp has commenced the deliveries of Centennial in India. If you have not heard of the Centennial, then it is a limited edition motorcycle based on the Karizma XMR. The Centennial was sold through auction to employees of the company, associates, business partners and stakeholders. Only 100 units of the Centennial were produced to celebrate the 101st birth anniversary of Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal. 75 units of the motorcycle were auctioned and it raised ₹8.6 crore for charity. The highest bid was ₹20.30 lakh for the Centennial number CE100. The remaining 25 units will be given to employees and customers through various contests.

While the chassis and the engine of the Centennial is shared with the Karizma XMR, Hero is using a few top-of-the-line equipment so that the limited edition motorcycle stands out.

It features new suspension hardware, including an Akrapovic exhaust, body panels made from carbon fibre, a swingarm made from milled aluminium, and a hydroformed tube handlebar. Apart from this, there are 43 mm upside-down forks in the front that are fully adjustable for compression and rebound as well. At the rear, the monoshock is sourced from Wilbers, and again, it gets full adjustability. Few other things that the motorcycle gets is a carbon fibre seat cowl and milled aluminium special edition numbered badging on the side covers. There are also diamond-cut alloy wheels on offer. The brand also developed handlebar mounts, triple clamps, and rear-set foot pegs.

All of these changes also helped Hero MotoCorp in reducing the weight by 5 kg when compared to the Karizma, which for reference weighs 163.5 kg, kerb.

In terms of the engine, it is carried forward from the Karizma XMR. It is a 210 cc, single-cylinder liquid cooled engine that is tuned to produce 25.15 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 20.4 Nm. The gearbox on duty continues to be a 6-speed unit.

