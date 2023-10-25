Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Karizma XMR on road price in Jodhpur starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Karizma XMR on road price in Jodhpur starts from Rs. 1.92 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Karizma XMR dealers and showrooms in Jodhpur for best offers.
Hero Karizma XMR on road price breakup in Jodhpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Karizma XMR is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-15 which starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs in Jodhpur, Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Jodhpur and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Jodhpur.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Karizma XMR STD ₹ 1.92 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price