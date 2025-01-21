Hero Xtreme 250R on road price in Beawar starts from Rs. 2.06 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero Xtreme 250R on road price in Beawar starts from Rs. 2.06 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero Xtreme 250R dealers and showrooms in Beawar for best offers. Hero Xtreme 250R on road price breakup in Beawar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 250R is mainly compared to Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 which starts at Rs. 2.07 Lakhs in Beawar, Honda NX200 which starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs in Beawar and Hero Karizma XMR 250 starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Beawar. Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 250R STD ₹ 2.06 Lakhs