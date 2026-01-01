|Engine
|97.2 cc
The HF 100 STD (non-OBD-2B), is listed at ₹68,869 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the HF 100 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The HF 100 STD (non-OBD-2B) is available in 2 colour options: Blue Black, Red Black.
The HF 100 STD (non-OBD-2B) is powered by a 97.2 cc engine.
In the HF 100's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero HF Deluxe priced between ₹55.99 Thousands - 66.38 Thousands or the Hero HF Deluxe Pro priced ₹69.23 Thousands.
The HF 100 STD (non-OBD-2B) has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.