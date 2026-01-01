hamburger icon
HomeNew BikesHeroHF 100STD (non-OBD-2B)
HF 100PriceMileageSpecifications
Hero HF 100 Right View
1/10
Hero HF 100 Front Left View
2/10
Hero HF 100 Front View
3/10
Hero HF 100 Left View
4/10
Hero HF 100 Rear Left View
5/10
Hero HF 100 Rear Right View
View all Images
6/10

Hero HF 100 STD (non-OBD-2B)

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
68,869*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
55 Offers Available
Check Offers
Hero HF 100 Key Specs
Engine97.2 cc
View all HF 100 specs and features

HF 100 STD (non-OBD-2B)

HF 100 STD (non-OBD-2B) Prices

The HF 100 STD (non-OBD-2B), is listed at ₹68,869 (ex-showroom).

HF 100 STD (non-OBD-2B) Mileage

All variants of the HF 100 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

HF 100 STD (non-OBD-2B) Colours

The HF 100 STD (non-OBD-2B) is available in 2 colour options: Blue Black, Red Black.

HF 100 STD (non-OBD-2B) Engine and Transmission

The HF 100 STD (non-OBD-2B) is powered by a 97.2 cc engine.

HF 100 STD (non-OBD-2B) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the HF 100's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero HF Deluxe priced between ₹55.99 Thousands - 66.38 Thousands or the Hero HF Deluxe Pro priced ₹69.23 Thousands.

HF 100 STD (non-OBD-2B) Specs & Features

The HF 100 STD (non-OBD-2B) has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.

Hero HF 100 STD (non-OBD-2B) Price

HF 100 STD (non-OBD-2B)

₹ 68,869*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,489
RTO
3,569
Insurance
5,811
On-Road Price in Delhi
68,869
EMI@1,480/mo
Add to Compare
55 offers Available
Close

Hero HF 100 STD (non-OBD-2B) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
9.1 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
1965 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm
Kerb Weight
109 kg
Height
1045 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm
Width
720 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18 Rear :-2.75-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tube

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
85 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Type
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Swingarm with 2-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Analogue
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Odometer
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Hero HF 100 STD (non-OBD-2B) Offers
Bring Home Hero HF 100 : Exchange Bonus up to Rs. ...
Applicable on hf-100std-non-obd-2b variant
Expiring on 28 Feb
View Offer
View All Offers
Hero HF 100 STD (non-OBD-2B) EMI
EMI1,332 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
61,982
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
61,982
Interest Amount
17,952
Payable Amount
79,934

Hero HF 100 Alternatives

Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

55,992 - 66,382Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
HF 100vsHF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe Pro

Hero HF Deluxe Pro

69,235Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
HF 100vsHF Deluxe Pro
Honda Shine 100

Honda Shine 100

63,191Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
HF 100vsShine 100
TVS Sport

TVS Sport

55,100 - 57,100Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
HF 100vsSport
Bajaj Platina 100

Bajaj Platina 100

65,407Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
HF 100vsPlatina 100
Bajaj CT110

Bajaj CT110

67,284Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
HF 100vsCT110

Popular Commuter Bikes

Bajaj Freedom

Bajaj Freedom

90,272 - 1.1 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Freedom Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

68,077 - 90,989Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pulsar 125 Neon Price in Delhi
BMW CE-02

BMW CE-02

4.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
CE-02 Price in Delhi
GT Force Texa

GT Force Texa

1.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Texa Price in Delhi
Hero Glamour X

Hero Glamour X

82,967 - 92,186Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Glamour X Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Commuter Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hero Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details