In 2024 Hero HF 100 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price).
HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm.
On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours.
The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.