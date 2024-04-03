In 2024 Hero HF 100 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Hero HF 100 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. HF 100 vs Sport Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf 100 Sport Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 59,018 ₹ 59,431 Mileage 70 kmpl 70.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 97.2 cc 109.7 cc Power 8.02 PS PS 8.19 PS PS