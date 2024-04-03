HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesHF 100 vs Sport

Hero HF 100 vs TVS Sport

In 2024 Hero HF 100 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

HF 100 vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf 100 Sport
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 59,018₹ 59,431
Mileage70 kmpl70.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc109.7 cc
Power8.02 PS PS8.19 PS PS

Filters
HF 100
Hero HF 100
STD
₹59,018*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Sport
TVS Sport
Kick Start Alloy Wheel BS6
₹46,375*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm8.29 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
97.2109.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engine
Clutch
Wet Multiplate TypeWet, Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick Start OnlyKick Start Only
Gear Box
4 speed Constant Mesh4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,36068,375
Ex-Showroom Price
59,01857,330
RTO
3,5414,206
Insurance
5,8015,197
Accessories Charges
01,642
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4691,469

Sport Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Sportnull | Petrol | Manual46,375 - 64,635**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusnull | Petrol | Manual63,338 - 72,515**Ex-showroom price
Sport vs Star City Plus
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportnull | Petrol | Manual46,375 - 64,635**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxenull | Petrol | Manual59,998 - 68,768**Ex-showroom price
Sport vs HF Deluxe

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The motorcycle now comes with a new frame as well as a new engine.
    2025 Indian Scout lineup unveiled an all-new engine
    3 Apr 2024
    Buoyed by the rising demand for luxury cars, Audi India posted 33 per cent and 50 per cent growth in new and used car sales, respectively.
    Audi India posts 33% growth in FY24 with 7,027 cars
    2 Apr 2024
    Porsche aims to keep the V8 engine in business beyond 2030, but with necessary tweaks to safeguard it from tightening regulations.
    Porsche will continue with V8 engine beyond 2030, plans to make it quieter
    28 Mar 2024
    The Porsche Mission X promises extreme downforce well above the level of the 911 GT3 RS thanks to an active rear wing and a sculpted floor.
    Porsche Mission X-inspired hypercar likely to get all-wheel drive
    2 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Armed with a 8.0-litre engine, the Bugatti Chiron Profilee can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 2.3 seconds and has a top speed of 380 kmph.
    Watch: Why is this 1,500-hp Bugatti Chiron so special?
    23 Dec 2022
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
    Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
    5 May 2023
    View all
     