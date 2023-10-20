In 2024 Hero HF 100 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Hero HF 100 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 59,942 (ex-showroom price). HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl. HF 100 vs Radeon Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf 100 Radeon Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 59,018 ₹ 59,942 Mileage 70 kmpl 73.68 kmpl Engine Capacity 97.2 cc 109 cc Power 8.02 PS PS 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS