In 2024 Hero HF 100 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 59,942 (ex-showroom price).
HF 100 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm.
On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively.
TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours.
The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
HF 100 vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hf 100
|Radeon
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 59,018
|₹ 59,942
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|73.68 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS