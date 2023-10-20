HT Auto
Hero HF 100 vs TVS Radeon

In 2024 Hero HF 100 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

HF 100 vs Radeon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hf 100 Radeon
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 59,018₹ 59,942
Mileage70 kmpl73.68 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc109 cc
Power8.02 PS PS8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS

HF 100
Hero HF 100
STD
₹59,018*
*Ex-showroom price
Radeon
TVS Radeon
Base Edition BS6
₹59,942*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
97.2109.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC4 Stroke Duralife Engine
Clutch
Wet Multiplate TypeWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
4 speed Constant Mesh4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,36071,882
Ex-Showroom Price
59,01861,242
RTO
3,5414,899
Insurance
5,8015,741
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4691,545

