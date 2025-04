"Glamour XTEC: The Ultimate Commuter Bike.

The Hero Glamour XTEC boasts a modern design with a refreshed front fascia, LED headlamp, and digital instrument cluster. It features a sporty fuel tank, split seats, and rear grab rail, giving it a premium look. The 125cc BS6-compliant engine produces 10.7 PS of power and 10.6 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The bike accelerates quickly and has a top speed of around 100 km/h. Riding experience is comfortable and enjoyable, thanks to ergonomic seats, smooth suspension, and responsive handling. The digital cluster provides essential information, including fuel efficiency. Servicing is convenient with a 5,000 km or 3-month interval. Hero MotoCorp's wide service network ensures easy access to maintenance. Mileage is impressive, with 60-70 km/l in city conditions and up to 80 km/l on highways. The 10-liter fuel tank provides a decent range. Overall, the Hero Glamour XTEC is a well-rounded commuter bike, balancing style, performance, comfort, and fuel efficiency.

By: Prabin Swargiary (Aug 1, 2024)