Raptee.HV completes 7,530 km all-India ride, makes two new records

Electric motorcycle maker Raptee.HV said its T30 model completed an All-India ride of 7,530 kilometres in 19 days, a run that the company and the rider say took about the same time an internal-combustion motorcycle would need. The feat has been recorded by both the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records, according to the company statement.

The ride and the rider

The journey was undertaken by Baala Manikandan, an electric vehicle riding enthusiast who already holds two records for electric motorcycle riding. Sharing his experience, he said, “I was excited to use the T30 specifically for its CCS2 fast-charging capability, and the journey clearly demonstrated how practical riding an electric motorcycle can be. Wherever DC fast charging was available, I was able to top up in just 30 minutes. In locations without DC chargers, AC charging took only about an hour to reach 80 per cent. Because of this flexibility, I was able to cover an average of 407 km per day, nearly 100 km more per day compared to my previous electric rides."

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars MG Comet EV 17.3 kWh 17.3 kWh 230 km 230 km ₹ 7.50 - 10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Okaya EV Faast 65 kmph 65 kmph ₹ 1.09 - 1.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Porsche Macan EV 100 kWh 100 kWh 641 km 641 km ₹ 1.22 - 1.69 Cr Compare View Offers Tata Tigor EV 26 kWh 26 kWh 315 km 315 km ₹ 12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia Seltos EV ₹ 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tata Nano EV 200 km 200 km ₹ 6 - 9 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

According to the rider, the ability to use DC fast chargers where available, along with AC charging as a backup, helped maintain a daily average of 407 km over the 19 days.

Charging compatibility

Raptee.HV attributes the completion of the ride to the T30’s compatibility with the CCS2 DC fast-charging standard, which is widely used in India’s public electric car charging network. The company states that this allows the motorcycle to access more than 40,000 public DC fast chargers across the country.

The use of existing car-charging infrastructure is positioned as a way to address one of the practical limitations often associated with long-distance electric two-wheeler travel, charging access and downtime.

Commenting on the achievement, Dinesh Arjun, CEO & Co-founder, Raptee.HV said, “At Raptee.HV, we believe world-class products are born from uncompromising RCD. The T30, built over seven years with complete in-house control of hardware and software, has demonstrated unmatched reliability during this 7,500+ km All-India ride, completed in a record 19 days without a single breakdown. Even after extensive DC fast charging throughout this demanding journey, the battery health remained at 100 per cent, a testament to the resilience of our battery technology. While designed primarily for urban mobility, CCS2 fast-charging empowers the T30 for confident long-distance travel, redefining what electric motorcycling can achieve in India. This ride further reinforces our conviction that we are building the right product to meet the evolving expectations of Indian motorcyclists."

What this does and does not show

The run demonstrates that the CCS2-equipped electric motorcycle can complete a long, multi-day route using mainly public DC chargers where they exist. However, it does not, on its face, resolve other questions riders and buyers commonly raise, for example, long-term battery degradation under varied charging conditions, charging costs, or the practicality of long trips for average owners carrying luggage or riding in different weather conditions.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: