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HERO Glamour XTEC Mileage

₹90,498 - 95,098*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1835
4.2
6
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Hero Glamour XTEC Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 63 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual 63 kmpl

Hero Glamour XTEC Variants Wise Mileage

Hero Glamour XTEC price starts at ₹ 90,498 and goes up to ₹ 95,098 (Ex-showroom). Hero Glamour XTEC comes in 2 variants. Hero Glamour XTEC's top variant is Disc.
2 Variants Available
Glamour XTEC Drum
124.7 cc
95 kmph
₹90,498*
Glamour XTEC Disc
124.7 cc
95 Kmph
₹95,098*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Hero Glamour XTEC Alternatives

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

86,128 - 90,028
Mileage: 69 kmpl
Check OffersSuper Splendor XTEC MileageGlamour XTECvsSuper Splendor XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

91,952 - 95,315
Mileage: 73 kmpl
Check OffersSplendor Plus XTEC MileageGlamour XTECvsSplendor Plus XTEC
Hero Glamour

Hero Glamour

81,063 - 84,751
Mileage: 65 kmpl
Check OffersGlamour MileageGlamour XTECvsGlamour
Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

76,691 - 78,074
Mileage: 70 kmpl
Check OffersPassion Plus MileageGlamour XTECvsPassion Plus
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

74,902 - 77,437
+2
Mileage: 70 kmpl
Check OffersSplendor Plus MileageGlamour XTECvsSplendor Plus
Revolt Motors RV1

Revolt Motors RV1

99,999 - 1.05 Lakhs
Range: 100-160 km
Check OffersRV1 RangeGlamour XTECvsRV1

Hero Glamour XTEC Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Glamour XTEC.
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Hero Glamour XTEC User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Overall perfect Hero Glamour BS6
The Hero Glamour BS6 has an impressive mileage of 65 kmpl, according to ARAI claims. However, real-world mileage may vary depending on riding conditions and habits. Users have reported an average mileage of around 55-60 kmpl in city conditions and up to 70 kmpl on highways ¹ ². Some key features that contribute to the bike's fuel efficiency include ³: - *i3S Technology*: Automatically shuts off the engine during idling, conserving fuel and reducing emissions - *xSens Fuel Injection System*: Provides precise fuel delivery, optimizing combustion and reducing waste - *Lightweight Design*: Requires less energy to move, leading to better fuel economy The bike's fuel tank capacity is 10 liters, offering a good range for long daily commutes without frequent refueling. Riders have praised the Glamour's fuel efficiency, comfort, and smooth ride, making it a popular choice for daily commutes and long rides.
By: Jannatara Begam Mazumder (Jan 1, 2026)
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Good experience
Good mileage good luck and best model bike is good company best price for the hero glamour xtec I am happy.
By: Nayan Tanti (Jul 23, 2025)
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