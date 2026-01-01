Overall perfect Hero Glamour BS6

The Hero Glamour BS6 has an impressive mileage of 65 kmpl, according to ARAI claims. However, real-world mileage may vary depending on riding conditions and habits. Users have reported an average mileage of around 55-60 kmpl in city conditions and up to 70 kmpl on highways ¹ ². Some key features that contribute to the bike's fuel efficiency include ³: - *i3S Technology*: Automatically shuts off the engine during idling, conserving fuel and reducing emissions - *xSens Fuel Injection System*: Provides precise fuel delivery, optimizing combustion and reducing waste - *Lightweight Design*: Requires less energy to move, leading to better fuel economy The bike's fuel tank capacity is 10 liters, offering a good range for long daily commutes without frequent refueling. Riders have praised the Glamour's fuel efficiency, comfort, and smooth ride, making it a popular choice for daily commutes and long rides.

By: Jannatara Begam Mazumder ( Jan 1, 2026 )