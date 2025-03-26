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HomeCompare BikesPlatina 110 vs Glamour XTEC

Bajaj Platina 110 vs Hero Glamour XTEC

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Hero Glamour XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs. 90,498 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Glamour XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs Glamour XTEC Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 Glamour xtec
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 69,284₹ 90,498
Mileage70 kmpl63 kmpl
Engine Capacity115.45 cc124.7 cc
Power8.60 PS PS10.84 PS PS

Filters
Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
Drum
₹69,284*
*Ex-showroom price
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Glamour XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC
Drum
₹90,498*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Platina 110 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Headlight
Rear View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L10 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm180 mm
Length
2006 mm2051 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1273 mm
Kerb Weight
119 kg122 kg
Height
1100 mm1074 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm798 mm
Width
741 mm720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-80/100-17Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc124.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single CylinderAir cooled 4 stroke
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm52.4 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travelDia. 30 Telescopic
Rear Suspension
SOS with nitrox canister Rear wheel stroke of 110 mm5 step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
80,6901,05,733
Ex-Showroom Price
69,28490,498
RTO
5,5427,540
Insurance
5,8647,695
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7342,272

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