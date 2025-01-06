Auto recap, Jan 5: Renault working on new-gen Kiger and Triber, Bajaj discontinues Platina 110 ABS

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Sunday, January 5.

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS discontinued in India

Bajaj Auto discontinued the Pulsar F250 seven months after updating the motorcycle. Besides that, Bajaj Auto has discontinued the Platina 110 ABS as well in India. The ABS version of the Bajaj Platina 110 commuter motorcycle was discontinued due to lacklustre sales in the last couple of years. The homegrown motorcycle giant has been removed from the official website. However, the Bajaj Platina 110 drum variant will continue to be sold across the country.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Renault Kiger 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 Lakhs Compare View Offers Bajaj Platina 110 115.45 cc 115.45 cc 70 kmpl 70 kmpl ₹71,354 Compare View Offers Renault Triber 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.13 Lakhs Compare View Offers Nissan Magnite 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra BE 6 59 kWh 59 kWh 556 km 556 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare

Also Read : Bajaj Platina 110 ABS discontinued in India. Here's why

Next-generation Renault Triber and Kiger in pipeline

Renault is planning a product offensive for the Indian market. The French auto giant that currently sells models like the Renault Kwid hatchback, Kiger sub-compact SUV and Triber MPV in India, is working on a host of products. The auto giant is working on the next-generation Renault Triber MPV and Renault Kiger sub-compact SUV, which will be launched in the second half of 2025. Also, the carmaker is working on the next-generation Renault Duster SUV, which will launch in 2026.

Also Read : Next-generation Renault Triber and Kiger in pipeline, launch likely in second half of 2025

Indian govt to focus on improved charging, swapping infra to accelerate EV adoption

(Also read: Indian govt to focus on improved charging, swapping infra among other key areas to accelerate EV adoption)

The electric vehicle sector in India is undergoing a transformation where both the government and industry stakeholders work together to accelerate adoption. A recent meeting, chaired by Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, brought all companies and officials from key government domains together, including Tata, TVS, and Mercedes-Benz India, to discuss key issues related to battery charging and infrastructure setup involving swapping. The government plans to set up 10,763 public charging stations across India under the FAME-II scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles). This would create a robust network to alleviate the range anxiety that the general public has and make EVs accessible to everyone.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: