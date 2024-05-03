HT Auto
Fidato Evtech Easy Go On Road Price in Bangalore

Fidato Evtech Easy Go On Road Price in Bangalore

Fidato Evtech Easy Go Left Side View
Fidato Evtech Easy Go Headlight View
Fidato Evtech Easy Go Model Name
Fidato Evtech Easy Go Ignition Start Key View
Fidato Evtech Easy Go Front Tyre View
Fidato Evtech Easy Go Rear Tyre View
86,315*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
Easy Go Price in Bangalore

Fidato Evtech Easy Go on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 90,590.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Fidato Evtech Easy Go STD₹ 90,590
...Read More

Fidato Evtech Easy Go Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

STD
₹ 90,590*On-Road Price
90 Kmph
60-80 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
86,315
Insurance
4,275
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bangalore)
90,590
EMI@1,947/mo
    News

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will use the same engine as the Dominar 400.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 teased, will launch on 3rd May
    3 May 2024
    The Bajaj Pulsar 400 is expected to feature a wider rear tyre and 17-inch wheels on both ends, complemented by standard dual-channel ABS and a monoshock suspension system.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 to launch today: What to expect
    3 May 2024
    While design and hardware remain largely unchanged of the new Bajaj Pulsar 125, familiar features like the muscular bodywork, halogen headlight with DRLs, split seat, and grab rail persist.
    Bajaj Pulsar 125 is getting a revamp with new features. Check details
    2 May 2024
    Harley-Davidson's 2024 premium motorcycle range arrives with a host of upgrades and will be exclusively available via the brand's dealerships
    2024 Harley-Davidson premium motorcycle range launched, priced from 13.4 lakh
    30 Apr 2024
    Ducati DesertX Rally gets a special livery when compared to the standard DesertX.
    Ducati DesertX Rally launched at 23.71 lakh. Check what's different
    30 Apr 2024
    Videos

    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
