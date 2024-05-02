HT Auto
Fidato Evtech Easy Go
Fidato Evtech Easy Go Headlight View
Fidato Evtech Easy Go Model Name
Fidato Evtech Easy Go Ignition Start Key View
Fidato Evtech Easy Go Front Tyre View
Fidato Evtech Easy Go Rear Tyre View
Fidato Evtech Easy Go Specifications

Fidato Evtech Easy Go starting price is Rs. 86,315 in India. Fidato Evtech Easy Go is available in 1 variant and
86,315*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Fidato Evtech Easy Go Specs

Fidato Evtech Easy Go comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Easy Go starts at Rs. 86,315 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Fidato Evtech Easy Go sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in ...Read More

Fidato Evtech Easy Go Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Height
1140 mm
Length
1850 mm
Width
700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
60-80 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
Bs6
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 20,000 Km
Battery Capacity
0.28 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

News

The Bajaj Pulsar 400 is expected to feature a wider rear tyre and 17-inch wheels on both ends, complemented by standard dual-channel ABS and a monoshock suspension system.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 to launch tomorrow: What to expect
2 May 2024
While design and hardware remain largely unchanged of the new Bajaj Pulsar 125, familiar features like the muscular bodywork, halogen headlight with DRLs, split seat, and grab rail persist.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is getting a revamp with new features. Check details
2 May 2024
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will use the same engine as the Dominar 400.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 teased, will launch on 3rd May
1 May 2024
Harley-Davidson's 2024 premium motorcycle range arrives with a host of upgrades and will be exclusively available via the brand's dealerships
2024 Harley-Davidson premium motorcycle range launched, priced from 13.4 lakh
30 Apr 2024
Ducati DesertX Rally gets a special livery when compared to the standard DesertX.
Ducati DesertX Rally launched at 23.71 lakh. Check what's different
30 Apr 2024
Fidato Evtech Easy Go Variants & Price List

Fidato Evtech Easy Go price starts at ₹ 86,315 and goes up to ₹ 86,315 (Ex-showroom). Fidato Evtech Easy Go comes in 1 variants. Fidato Evtech Easy Go's top variant is STD.

STD
86,315*
90 Kmph
60-80 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

