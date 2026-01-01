The Ranger Standard, is priced at ₹59,373 (ex-showroom).
The Ranger Standard offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Ranger Standard is available in 2 colour options: Green, Yellow.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Ranger Standard include the Toutche Electric Heileo H200 priced between ₹46.99 Thousands - 66.99 Thousands and the EMotorad Doodle priced between ₹49 Thousands - 53 Thousands.
The Ranger Standard has USB Charging Port and Charging at Home.