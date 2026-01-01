hamburger icon
The Ranger Standard, is priced at ₹59,373 (ex-showroom).

Ranger Standard Range

The Ranger Standard offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Ranger Standard Colours

The Ranger Standard is available in 2 colour options: Green, Yellow.

Ranger Standard Battery & Range

Ranger Standard vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Ranger Standard include the Toutche Electric Heileo H200 priced between ₹46.99 Thousands - 66.99 Thousands and the EMotorad Doodle priced between ₹49 Thousands - 53 Thousands.

Ranger Standard Specs & Features

The Ranger Standard has USB Charging Port and Charging at Home.

EMotorad Ranger Standard Price

Ranger Standard

₹ 59,373*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
55,999
Insurance
3,374
On-Road Price in Delhi
59,373
EMI@1,276/mo
EMotorad Ranger Standard Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Kerb Weight
110 kg
Saddle Height
870 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Tyre Size
Front :-4.0-20 mm, Rear :-4.0-20 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tube

Mileage and Performance

Range
75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Swappable Battery
Yes
No Of Batteries
2
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Push Button Start
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Gear Box
7 Speed
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Double Crown Suspension (120mm Travel)
Rear Suspension
Double Crown Suspension (120mm Travel)

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Auto Cut-off E-Brakes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
0.61 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
EMotorad Ranger Standard EMI
EMI1,149 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
53,435
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
53,435
Interest Amount
15,477
Payable Amount
68,912

