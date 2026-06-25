|Engine
|349.13 cc
The Pulsar NS400Z TFT, is listed at ₹2.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Pulsar NS400Z offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Pulsar NS400Z TFT is available in 4 colour options: Brooklyn Black, Glossy Racing Red, Pewter Grey, Pearl Metallic White.
The Pulsar NS400Z TFT is powered by a 349.13 cc engine.
In the Pulsar NS400Z's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Karizma XMR priced between ₹1.87 Lakhs - 1.88 Lakhs or the Bajaj Dominar 400 priced ₹2.03 Lakhs.
The Pulsar NS400Z TFT has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Kill Switch, Rear Footpegs, Hazard Light Switch and Distance To Empty.