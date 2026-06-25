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Pulsar NS400ZPriceMileageSpecifications
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Front Left View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Front View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Left View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Right View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Handle Bar View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Engine View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z TFT

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.17 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Key Specs
Engine349.13 cc
View all Pulsar NS400Z specs and features

Pulsar NS400Z TFT

Pulsar NS400Z TFT Prices

The Pulsar NS400Z TFT, is listed at ₹2.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Pulsar NS400Z TFT Mileage

All variants of the Pulsar NS400Z offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Pulsar NS400Z TFT Colours

The Pulsar NS400Z TFT is available in 4 colour options: Brooklyn Black, Glossy Racing Red, Pewter Grey, Pearl Metallic White.

Pulsar NS400Z TFT Engine and Transmission

The Pulsar NS400Z TFT is powered by a 349.13 cc engine.

Pulsar NS400Z TFT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Pulsar NS400Z's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Karizma XMR priced between ₹1.87 Lakhs - 1.88 Lakhs or the Bajaj Dominar 400 priced ₹2.03 Lakhs.

Pulsar NS400Z TFT Specs & Features

The Pulsar NS400Z TFT has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Kill Switch, Rear Footpegs, Hazard Light Switch and Distance To Empty.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z TFT Price

Pulsar NS400Z TFT

₹2.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,90,015
RTO
15,201
Insurance
11,885
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,17,101
EMI@4,666/mo
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Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z TFT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1346 mm
Kerb Weight
176 kg

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
40.6 PS @ 9000 rpm
Max Torque
33.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
349.13 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4V, DOHC With Four Stroke Single Cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist and Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Monoshock With Nitrox, 6 Step Adjustable
Front Suspension
43 mm Upside Down Fork

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Distance To Empty
Yes
Seat Type
Split
USB Charging Port
Yes
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Off-Road,Sports
Music Control
Yes
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Exhaust Heat Shield
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
Display
TFT 5 inch
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z TFT EMI
EMI4,200 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,95,390
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,95,390
Interest Amount
56,592
Payable Amount
2,51,982

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z other Variants

Pulsar NS400Z STD

₹2.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,93,900
RTO
15,512
Insurance
11,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,21,363
EMI@4,758/mo
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Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Alternatives

Hero Karizma XMR

Hero Karizma XMR

1.87 - 1.88 Lakhs
Pulsar NS400ZvsKarizma XMR
Bajaj Dominar 400

Bajaj Dominar 400

2.03 Lakhs
Pulsar NS400ZvsDominar 400
Honda CB300F

Honda CB300F

1.55 Lakhs
Pulsar NS400ZvsCB300F
Keeway K300 SF

Keeway K300 SF

1.57 Lakhs
Pulsar NS400ZvsK300 SF
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

1.66 - 1.76 Lakhs
+1
Pulsar NS400ZvsMT 15 Version 2.0

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