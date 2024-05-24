HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS400Z in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 35 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns400z R15 v4
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.85 Lakhs₹ 1.82 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl55.20 kmpl
Engine Capacity373 cc155 cc
Power40 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Pulsar NS400Z
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
STD
₹1.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
40 PS @ 8800 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque
35 Nm @ 6500 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
373 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4V, DOHC with DLC coated finger followersLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet, multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front:110/70 - 17, Rear: 140/70 - R17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70R17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
12 L11 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1344 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
174 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
807 mm815 mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock AbsorbersLinked-Type Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
USD Front ForksTelescopic upside Down Fork (USD Fork), Dia. 37 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Road, Rain, Sport and Off-RoadTrack,Street
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Ride-by-wire TechnologyPosition light, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, VVA
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,21,0642,07,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,85,0001,81,700
RTO
16,30014,536
Insurance
19,76411,745
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7514,470

