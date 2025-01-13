Introduction

Introduction

The Bajaj Dominar 400 is a 373cc sports tourer motorcycle, priced from ₹2.32 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in a single variant with two colour options, the Dominar 400 was launched in 2016 as an accessible entry into the 400cc motorcycle category. Its design has remained consistent since its introduction, with updates limited to touring accessories, now offered as standard. These accessories include a tall windscreen, knuckle guards, saddle stays, and a rear luggage rack. With a kerb weight of 193kg, the Dominar 400 is built as a robust and practical option for long-distance touring.

Bajaj Dominar 400 Price:

The Bajaj Dominar 400 is available in a single, fully loaded variant priced at ₹2,32,040 (ex-showroom). This variant is offered in two colour options: Charcoal Black and Aurora Green.

When was the Bajaj Dominar 400 launched?

Launched in the Indian market in 2016, the Dominar 400 marked Bajaj’s foray into the 400 cc sports tourer segment of motorcycles. Since its launch, it has continued with the original design, with updates primarily focused on enhancing its touring capabilities. Its last major update came in 2022, with which it received factory-fitted touring accessories such as tall visor, hand guard, engine bash plate, leg guard, carrier and back stopper, among others.

How many variants and colour options of the Bajaj Dominar 400 are available?

The Bajaj Dominar 400 is available in one fully loaded variant that is priced at ₹2,32,040 (ex-showroom). It can be had in two colour options, which are Charcoal Black and Aurora Green.

What features are available in the Bajaj Dominar 400?

The Dominar 400 is equipped with two digital display panels. The main instrument cluster displays critical information such as speed, RPM, and fuel level, along with real-time and average fuel consumption. The secondary panel, mounted on the fuel tank, provides additional data, including the odometer, trip meters, gear position indicator, and a clock.

The lighting setup on the Dominar 400 is entirely LED for enhanced visibility. Recent updates have introduced touring-specific features such as handguards, a smoked windshield, an engine guard, a bash plate, a rear luggage rack, and a pillion backrest. A smartphone/GPS mount and USB charging port are also included. Customers can further enhance its touring utility with an optional saddle stay for attaching saddlebags.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Bajaj Dominar 400?

The Dominar 400 is powered by a 373.3cc liquid-cooled, DOHC single-cylinder engine derived from the previous-generation KTM 390 Duke. Bajaj has tuned this engine to better suit the Dominar’s touring characteristics, offering a more linear power delivery. The engine produces 39.4 bhp at 8,800 rpm and 35 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch.

The motorcycle is built on a perimeter frame and features a 43mm upside-down front forks and a preload-adjustable gas-charged monoshock at the rear. The braking system includes a 320 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS as standard.

What is the Bajaj Dominar 400’s mileage?

The Bajaj Dominar 400 gives an ARAI-claimed mileage of 27 kmpl. Real-world fuel consumption may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Bajaj Dominar 400?

The Dominar 400 has a ground clearance of 157mm and a kerb weight of 193 kg. Its seat height is 800 mm.

What bikes does the Bajaj Dominar 400 rival in its segment?

The Bajaj Dominar 400 faces competition from the likes of the Triumph Speed 400, the Hero Mavrick 440, and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401.