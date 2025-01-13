Category Average: 286.0 cc
Dominar 400: 373.0 cc
Category Average: 31.95 kmpl
Dominar 400: 26.5 kmpl
Category Average: 31.22 ps
Dominar 400: 40.0 ps
Category Average: 148.0 kmph
Dominar 400: 155.0 kmph
The Bajaj Dominar 400 is a 373cc sports tourer motorcycle, priced from ₹2.32 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in a single variant with two colour options, the Dominar 400 was launched in 2016 as an accessible entry into the 400cc motorcycle category. Its design has remained consistent since its introduction, with updates limited to touring accessories, now offered as standard. These accessories include a tall windscreen, knuckle guards, saddle stays, and a rear luggage rack. With a kerb weight of 193kg, the Dominar 400 is built as a robust and practical option for long-distance touring.
The Bajaj Dominar 400 is available in a single, fully loaded variant priced at ₹2,32,040 (ex-showroom). This variant is offered in two colour options: Charcoal Black and Aurora Green.
Launched in the Indian market in 2016, the Dominar 400 marked Bajaj’s foray into the 400 cc sports tourer segment of motorcycles. Since its launch, it has continued with the original design, with updates primarily focused on enhancing its touring capabilities. Its last major update came in 2022, with which it received factory-fitted touring accessories such as tall visor, hand guard, engine bash plate, leg guard, carrier and back stopper, among others.
The Dominar 400 is equipped with two digital display panels. The main instrument cluster displays critical information such as speed, RPM, and fuel level, along with real-time and average fuel consumption. The secondary panel, mounted on the fuel tank, provides additional data, including the odometer, trip meters, gear position indicator, and a clock.
The lighting setup on the Dominar 400 is entirely LED for enhanced visibility. Recent updates have introduced touring-specific features such as handguards, a smoked windshield, an engine guard, a bash plate, a rear luggage rack, and a pillion backrest. A smartphone/GPS mount and USB charging port are also included. Customers can further enhance its touring utility with an optional saddle stay for attaching saddlebags.
The Dominar 400 is powered by a 373.3cc liquid-cooled, DOHC single-cylinder engine derived from the previous-generation KTM 390 Duke. Bajaj has tuned this engine to better suit the Dominar’s touring characteristics, offering a more linear power delivery. The engine produces 39.4 bhp at 8,800 rpm and 35 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch.
The motorcycle is built on a perimeter frame and features a 43mm upside-down front forks and a preload-adjustable gas-charged monoshock at the rear. The braking system includes a 320 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS as standard.
The Bajaj Dominar 400 gives an ARAI-claimed mileage of 27 kmpl. Real-world fuel consumption may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.
The Dominar 400 has a ground clearance of 157mm and a kerb weight of 193 kg. Its seat height is 800 mm.
The Bajaj Dominar 400 faces competition from the likes of the Triumph Speed 400, the Hero Mavrick 440, and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401.Read MoreRead Less
|Max Power
|40 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|Mileage
|26.5 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|No
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|373.0 cc
|Max Speed
|155 kmph
Bajaj Dominar 400
₹2.32 Lakhs*
₹2.5 Lakhs*
₹2.29 Lakhs*
₹2.65 Lakhs*
₹2.29 Lakhs*
₹2.25 Lakhs*
₹2.4 Lakhs*
₹2.19 Lakhs*
₹2.18 Lakhs*
₹2.17 Lakhs*
User Rating
6 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
Power
40 PS
Power
35.6 PS
Power
27.88 PS
Power
27.88 PS
Power
33.99 PS
Power
31 PS
Power
31.13 PS
Power
31 PS
Power
25.8 PS
Power
27.9 PS
Torque
35 Nm
Torque
28.7 Nm
Torque
25 Nm
Torque
25 Nm
Torque
20.5 Nm
Torque
25 Nm
Torque
27.5 Nm
Torque
25 Nm
Torque
19.5 Nm
Torque
22.2 Nm
Engine
373.3 cc
Engine
312.12 cc
Engine
292.4 cc
Engine
292.4 cc
Engine
292.4 cc
Engine
250 cc
Engine
286 cc
Engine
249.07 cc
Engine
199.5 cc
Engine
249 cc
Kerb Weight
187 kg
Kerb Weight
169 kg
Kerb Weight
151 Kg
Kerb Weight
165 kg
Kerb Weight
151 kg
Kerb Weight
162.8 kg
Kerb Weight
146 kg
Kerb Weight
153 kg
Kerb Weight
160 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Length
2156 mm
Length
1991 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
2010 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
-
Length
2017 mm
Length
2090 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
