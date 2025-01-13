Dominar 400PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Bajaj Dominar 400 Front Right View
View all Images

BAJAJ Dominar 400

4.2
6 Reviews
₹2.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Dominar 400 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 286.0 cc

Dominar 400: 373.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 31.95 kmpl

Dominar 400: 26.5 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 31.22 ps

Dominar 400: 40.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 148.0 kmph

Dominar 400: 155.0 kmph

About Bajaj Dominar 400

Latest Update

  • 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 spotted revealing key changes. Is it worth waiting?
  • 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Bajaj Dominar 400. What all is different?

    • Introduction

    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Dominar 400.
    VS
    Bajaj Dominar 400
    TVS Apache RTR 310
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front Left View
    Rear Right View
    Bajaj Dominar 400 Variants
    Bajaj Dominar 400 price starts at ₹ 2.32 Lakhs .
    1 Variant Available
    BS6₹2.32 Lakhs*
    373.3 cc
    Clock
    Battery Capacity: 12 V, 8 Ah
    Body Graphics
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Bajaj Dominar 400 Images

    14 images
    Bajaj Dominar 400 Colours

    Bajaj Dominar 400 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

    Charcoal black
    Aurora green

    Bajaj Dominar 400 Specifications and Features

    Max Power40 PS
    Body TypeSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Mileage26.5 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityNo
    HeadlightLED
    Engine373.0 cc
    Max Speed155 kmph
    Bajaj Dominar 400 comparison with similar bikes

    Bajaj Dominar 400
    TVS Apache RTR 310
    Keeway K300 N
    Keeway K300 R
    CFMoto 300NK
    KTM 250 Duke
    Honda CB300R
    Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
    KTM RC 200
    Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel
    ₹2.32 Lakhs*
    ₹2.5 Lakhs*
    ₹2.29 Lakhs*
    ₹2.65 Lakhs*
    ₹2.29 Lakhs*
    ₹2.25 Lakhs*
    ₹2.4 Lakhs*
    ₹2.19 Lakhs*
    ₹2.18 Lakhs*
    ₹2.17 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.5
    6 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    Power
    40 PS
    Power
    35.6 PS
    Power
    27.88 PS
    Power
    27.88 PS
    Power
    33.99 PS
    Power
    31 PS
    Power
    31.13 PS
    Power
    31 PS
    Power
    25.8 PS
    Power
    27.9 PS
    Torque
    35 Nm
    Torque
    28.7 Nm
    Torque
    25 Nm
    Torque
    25 Nm
    Torque
    20.5 Nm
    Torque
    25 Nm
    Torque
    27.5 Nm
    Torque
    25 Nm
    Torque
    19.5 Nm
    Torque
    22.2 Nm
    Engine
    373.3 cc
    Engine
    312.12 cc
    Engine
    292.4 cc
    Engine
    292.4 cc
    Engine
    292.4 cc
    Engine
    250 cc
    Engine
    286 cc
    Engine
    249.07 cc
    Engine
    199.5 cc
    Engine
    249 cc
    Kerb Weight
    187 kg
    Kerb Weight
    169 kg
    Kerb Weight
    151 Kg
    Kerb Weight
    165 kg
    Kerb Weight
    151 kg
    Kerb Weight
    162.8 kg
    Kerb Weight
    146 kg
    Kerb Weight
    153 kg
    Kerb Weight
    160 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Length
    2156 mm
    Length
    1991 mm
    Length
    1990 mm
    Length
    2010 mm
    Length
    1990 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2017 mm
    Length
    2090 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    -
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Bajaj Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Gurunanak Bajaj @ Pul Prahladpur
    C - 199, Mehrauli - Badarpur Rd, Tughlakabad Institutional Area, Pul Prahladpur, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 8851652946
    JSB Autocars Private Limited
    A61 Gulab Nagar , Najafgarh Road , Uttam Nagar, Delhi 110059
    BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
    Second Floor, 254-A, Masjid Moth,South Extension Part Ii, Delhi 110001
    BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
    Delhi[State Code:07] 9/55 A Kirti Nagar Ind Area, Delhi 110001
    Baggalink Bajaj
    Near Rithala Metro Station, New Delhi., Delhi 110085
    +91 - 9910399139
    DEWAN BAJAJ
    138, Main Road, Gazipur,(Near Bharat Petrol Pump), Delhi 110096
    +91 - 9810866845
    Bajaj Dominar 400 EMI

    Select Variant:
    BS6
    373.3 cc | 40 PS @ 8800 rpm
    ₹ 2.32 Lakhs*
    BS6
    373.3 cc | 40 PS @ 8800 rpm
    ₹2.32 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹4275.05/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Bajaj Dominar 400 User Reviews & Ratings

    4.17
    6 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    5
    5 rating
    1
    Perfect bike in ride
    This bike offers the best ride quality and safety. It comes in great colors, has the best price, and delivers excellent mileage. I really like its engine capacity, and I absolutely love this bikeBy: Rahul Lamani (Jan 13, 2025)
    Best Bike Ever
    Best in class comfortable for longer rides with excellent power pack. The mileage is decent from 25-28 kmpl.By: Bidhubhushan Gahan (Dec 26, 2024)
    Perfect spors bike
    Awesome look with excellent performance totally a power house, good option for those who are looking for a sport bike and don?t have higher budget By: Nadeem (Oct 14, 2024)
    Feel the power
    The Bajaj Dominar 400 is a powerful and versatile motorcycle that appeals to both touring enthusiasts and city riders. Performance Engine: The Dominar 400 features a 373.3cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, producing around 39.4 bhp and 35 Nm of torque. This offers a strong performance for both city commuting and highway cruising. Transmission: It comes with a 6-speed gearbox, allowing for smooth shifts and good highway stability. Design Styling: The bike has a muscular and aggressive design with a prominent tank, LED headlamps, and a modern digital instrument cluster. The overall aesthetic is appealing and gives a premium feel. Build Quality: The build quality is robust, with a sturdy frame and good finishing. Comfort Riding Position: The upright riding position is comfortable for long rides. The seat is well-padded, providing good support for both rider and pillion. Suspension: The bike features a front telescopic fork and a rear monoshock, which handle bumps well, ensuring a comfortable ride. Features Braking: Equipped with a dual-channel ABS, the braking system offers excellent stopping power and confidence, especially in emergency situations. Technology: The digital instrument cluster displays a range of information, including speed, gear position, fuel efficiency, and more. Fuel Efficiency The Dominar 400 delivers decent fuel efficiency, averaging around 25-30 km/l, which is reasonable for a bike of its size and performance. Handling The bike handles well, thanks to its well-balanced chassis and wider tires, providing stability during cornering and maneuverability in traffic. Pros Strong performance and power delivery. Comfortable for long-distance rides. Good build quality and features. Modern styling and technology. Cons Heavier than some competitors, which may affect maneuverability for new riders. Some may find the seat height a bit tall for their comfort. Conclusion The Bajaj Dominar 400 is an excellent choice for riders looking for a powerful motorcycle that can handle both daily commuting and longer journeys. Its blend of performance, comfort, and features makes it a strong contender in the sports touring segment. By: Ankush tale (Oct 2, 2024)
    A Powerful bike
    It was always a dream to buy this bike, and purchasing it felt like a dream come true. After riding it, I realized I made the best decision. It has a higher CC, impressive power, excellent engine cooling technology, and a low seat height for a comfortable riding position. All these features make this bike a perfect choice for riders.By: Shaan mohammad (Aug 6, 2024)
    Best bick for short rider who want more power
    The Bajaj Dominar 400 is a powerhouse on wheels, boasting a perfect blend of performance, style, and value. Its muscular design exudes confidence on the road, while the 373cc engine delivers exhilarating performance with smooth acceleration. The comfortable riding posture makes long journeys a breeze, and the feature-packed instrument cluster provides all the necessary information at a glance. With impressive fuel efficiency and a competitive price point, the Dominar 400 is a game-changer in the world of sports bikes. Whether you're cruising through city streets or conquering highways, this bike offers an unmatched riding experience that's sure to leave you thrilled and satisfied.By: Vansh Agarwal (Apr 17, 2024)
