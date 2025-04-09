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HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS200 vs Apache RTR 160

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 4 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Pulsar NS200 vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns200 Apache rtr 160
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc159.7 cc
Power24.5 PS PS16.04 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Visual Comparison

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Speedometer View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Suspension View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm180 mm
Length
2017 mm2085 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1300 mm
Kerb Weight
158 kg137 kg
Height
1075 mm1105 mm
Width
804 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
432 km-
Max Speed
125 kmph107 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
49 mm-
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Perimeter-
Front Suspension
USDTelescopic forks
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
No-
Passenger Footrest
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,54,8851,32,642
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,0241,12,190
RTO
11,0928,975
Insurance
11,76911,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3292,850
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Rev-happy engineImpressive handlingStrong brakes

Cons

Lacks low-end gruntOutdated design and features

Pulsar NS200 Comparison with other bikes

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Apache RTR 160 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar 150
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar N160
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Apache RTR 180
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Apache RTR 160 vs FZS FI V4

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Latest Car & Bike News

The engine on the Pulsar NS200 produces 24.16 bhp at 9,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 18.74 Nm at 8,000 rpm
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 to get more affordable soon. Here's how
9 Apr 2025
Bajaj Auto launched the updated Pulsar NS200 in India just a few days ago, which comes with revising its competition with rivals like TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Hero Xtreme 200S 4V.
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Which one to choose
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The newly introduced 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 features dual-channel ABS for the first time.
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