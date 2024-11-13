Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 India launch on November 23

HT Auto
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Nov 2024, 20:15 PM
  • The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 will be the fifth motorcycle on the J-Series platform and a bobber-styled offering based on the Classic 350.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Patent
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 will be based on the Classic 350 and the fifth motorcycle to come from the J-Series platform
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Patent
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 will be based on the Classic 350 and the fifth motorcycle to come from the J-Series platform

Royal Enfield is all set to bring its next 350 cc motorcycle to the market and the company will introduce the Goan Classic 350 at its annual motorcycle and music festival, Motoverse, on November 23, 2024. The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 will be the fifth motorcycle on the J-Series platform and a bobber-styled offering based on the Classic 350.

The 2024 Motoverse will have several showstoppers including the new Interceptor Bear 650, Classic 650 Twin, and possibly the the new Flying Flea electric brand. However, the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 will its big launch at the event. RE is known to reserve a product launch at the festival, having introduced the Shotgun 650 in 2023.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 to debut at Motoverse. Key expectations

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350
The upcoming Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 will share its underpinnings with the Classic 350 albeit with a styling changes and a different riding position
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350
The upcoming Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 will share its underpinnings with the Classic 350 albeit with a styling changes and a different riding position

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: What To Expect?

The upcoming Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 borrow its mechanicals from the Classic 350 but sport different styling. Previous spy shots reveal a U-shaped handlebar, a tall windscreen, wire-spoke wheels with white wall tyres, and a single seat. The bike maker is likely to offer the pillion seat as an option, while alloy wheels are also likely to be offered as well.

Power on the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 will come from the familiar 349 cc single-cylinder engine that powers other J-Series motorcycles. The motor develops 20 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. It’ll be interesting to see if the chassis has seen some changes over the Classic 350. The riding position could be different too.

Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen
The mass-market bobber segment currently has limited offerings, both from Jawa - 42 Bobber and Perak
Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen
The mass-market bobber segment currently has limited offerings, both from Jawa - 42 Bobber and Perak

Bobber Motorcycles

The mass-market bobber segment has limited offerings in India with Jawa retailing the 42 Bobber and Perak. However, both bikes are strict single-seaters staying true to the body style, which won’t be the case with the Goan Classic 350. That should make the motorcycle more practical in comparison.

Compared to the Classic 350, the upcoming Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 will be more relaxed and cater to buyers looking for a different style and character from their machine. The updated RE Classic 350 introduced earlier this year is priced between 1.93 lakh and 2.30 lakh. You can expect the Goan Classic 350 to be priced from 2.10 lakh onwards. All prices are ex-showroom.

More details on the Goan Classic 350 will be available soon. Keep watching this space for all the action.

First Published Date: 13 Nov 2024, 20:15 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Royal Enfield Motoverse Motoverse

