Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 to debut at Motoverse. Key expectations from it

Royal Enfield is working on a Classic 350 -based bobber motorcycle, which will be dubbed the Goan Classic 350. The motorcycle manufacturer is gearing up to introduce the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 at the Motoverse this year, scheduled next month. The old-school bobber motorcycle's pricing would be revealed post the launch.

Here is what are the key expectations from the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Design

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 would come as a slightly revamped iteration of the standard Classic 350 motorcycle. The majority of the changes would be on the hardware front, including a tall U-shaped handlebar, and white-walled tyres. Also, being a bobber-styled motorcycle the Goan Classic 350 would offer a detachable pillion seat. It would get a new exhaust as well. There would be an exposed rear wheel, which will further actuate the bobber styling.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Features

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 would come carrying most of the features from the Classic 350. However, there would be some distinctive styling elements as well. It would get an LED headlamp, a single pod instrument cluster, and Tripper navigation. The motorcycle is expected to come available in single and dual-channel ABS variants.

Suggested watch: 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Powertrain

Powering the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 will be the J-series 349 cc engine that churns out 20.2 bhp peak power and 27 Nm of maximum torque. This same engine also works in Classic 350, Meteor 350, Hunter 350, and Bullet 350. For transmission duty, the motorcycle would get a five-speed gearbox. The power and torque output of the engine are likely to remain the same.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Brake and suspension

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 would come equipped with telescopic front forks and dual rear shocks. Its braking hardware will include a front and rear disc mounted on multi-spoke wheels. However, the base variants of the Goan Classic are likely to have a drum brake at the rear.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: