The dyno figures of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R are out, and the world's only production quarter-litre four-cylinder bike might not be as powerful as earlier expected.

An Indonesia-based blog claims to have secured hands on a sheet with the dyno figures of the Ninja ZX-25R. As per the blog, exhaust specialist Akrapovic shared the dyno sheet of the ZX-25 with stock exhaust vs Akrapovic exhaust.

As per the dyno test, the stock bike is capable of producing 41.4 PS of power at 15,350 rpm and a peak torque output of 20.8 Nm at 12,700 rpm. What's to be noted is that the performance figures from the test run display output at the rear wheel, which is about 10-15% less than output recorded at the crank (which manufacturers claim). Going by the same logic, the Ninja ZX-25R would be capable of producing about 46 PS of power.

Dyno test figures of the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R. Image Courtesy: tmcblog.com

Kawasaki is yet to upload the official specification sheet of the motorcycle, and the same will most likely be up soon.

The Ninja ZX-25 is the smallest member in the Kawasaki's Ninja supersport family. As far as exterior styling goes, it gets a very familiar design featuring ZX-6R inspired body panels, lights and snout. Apart from the regular racing-green colour scheme, it will also be made available in a new all-black paint scheme which was spotted very recently.

The talk point of the ZX-25R is its 250 cc, inline-four cylinder engine which is capable of revving up to 17,000 rpm. The engine comes hooked to a six-speed transmission.

Currently there is no direct competitor to the Ninja ZX-25R, since there is no quarter-litre motorcycle which can match up to its performance figures.