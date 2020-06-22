The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is the latest talk of the town and why not? It marks the arrival of a new era of four-cylinder quarter-litre bikes which was thought to have extincted after the 90s. Though, it is yet not confirmed if any other bike maker would follow Kawasaki's footsteps and dare to enter this segment with a four-cylinder offering.

While the Ninja ZX-25R was earlier officially revealed in the Kawasaki's racing green paint scheme, the bike has now been spotted in a new all-black paint option. Its A to Z components come black-dipped save for the heel plate, pillion footrest, and exhaust, which as usual have a silver finishing

The Ninja ZX-25 is now the tiniest member of the Ninja ZX family. On the outside, it also carries a similar 'Ninja family design' featuring ZX-6R inspired lights and snout. The new all-black paint scheme gives it a menacing appeal and makes it more intimidating to look at.

The talk point of the bike is its 250 cc, inline-four cylinder engine which can rev up to 17,000 rpm. As far as performance is concerned, the official output figures are not yet revealed. But expect the power to be somewhere in the range of close 50 bhp. The transmission will be a 6-speed unit.

Recently, the bike maker also showcased the Ninja ZX-25R in KRT (Kawasaki Racing Team) colours, which is a more more expensive and premium colour scheme.

Some of its equipment and feature list includes Showa suspension setup and rider aids such as traction control, power modes, and ABS.

Internationally, the bookings of the bike have commenced and Kawasaki has also revealed its pricing in New Zealand where it costs NZD 15,990 (excluding ORC), this pricing converts to ₹7,84,766 in the Indian market. As far as its Indian launch is concerned, the bike may step foot in the country only by 2021.