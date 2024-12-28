Hero & Harley extend partnership to co-develop all-new motorcycle, more X440 variants

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson will be extending the partnership to co-develop new motorcycles, the Indian two-wheeler giant has confirmed in a regulatory filing. Hero MotoCorp and Harley entered into a tie-up in 2020 to co-develop new bikes for India and the first offering to come out of its partnership was the Harley-Davidson X440 . The manufacturer has now announced that a second motorcycle will be co-developed by both players, while more variants of the X440 are in the works.

Hero-Harley Partnership

Hero and Harley introduced the Harley-Davidson X440 in 2023, the first model to be co-developed by both players for India and select global markets. The Hero-branded Maverick 440, which is based on the same platform, was introduced in early 2024 as the Indian manufacturer’s flagship motorcycle.

Hero trademarked the Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 name earlier this year fuelling rumours of a new variant in the works

Hero also took over Harley’s sales and distribution aspect of the business in India with standalone showrooms for premium Harley motorcycles, while the X440 is being retailed through Hero’s premium Premia dealership network alongside the Harley-Davidson dealerships.

New Hero-Harley Co-Developed Bike Coming Soon

Details are scarce on what would the new motorcycle be for Hero and Harley. The company could develop an all-new motorcycle under the 440 platform or could even opt for entering the 500-600 cc middleweight segment. Interestingly, Hero MotoCorp trademarked the ‘Harley-Davidson Nightster 440’ earlier this year, which could be used for a differently styled motorcycle based on the X440.

Hero MotoCorp at Bharat Mobility 2025

We can expect more details on Hero and Harley’s partnership to be disclosed early next year. The companies could make a few announcements at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, while also previewing what’s to come from the X440 platform. Hero MotoCorp is also likely to showcase its upcoming range of motorcycles that debuted at EICMA 2024. This includes the Hero XPulse 210, Xtreme 250R, Karizma XMR 250, and more. The brand will also likely announce prices for the new Destini 125 we rode last year.

