Flipkart Big Billion Days: Jawa-Yezdi bike range get discounts worth 22,500

Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles has announced discounts on its motorcycle range as part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024. The e-commerce giant is offering discounts across several products on its platform and Jawa- Yezdi bikes are available with benefits of up to ₹22,500. Moreover, the company is offering extra bank discounts to further sweeten the deal this festive season. Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale kicked off on September 27 and will be available till October 6, 2024.

Flipkart is offering discounts on Jawa-Yezdi bikes worth up to ₹22,500, but there are also bank offers and region-specific discounts to sweeten the d

Flipkart Big Billion Day: Jawa-Yezdi Bank Offers

All Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles booked through Flipkart will come with a discount. The minimum discount starts at ₹12,500 going up to ₹22,500. Concerning bank offers, the e-commerce platform is offering an extra discount of ₹8,500 on HDFC credit cards and ₹750 on HDFC debit cards. Axis Bank credit card holders can avail cashback worth ₹10,000.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Jawa 42 FJ 334 cc 334 cc ₹ 1.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 334.0 cc 334.0 cc 28.53 kmpl 28.53 kmpl ₹ 1.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure 334 cc 334 cc 33.07 kmpl 33.07 kmpl ₹ 2.09 Lakhs Compare View Offers Jawa 350 334 cc 334 cc 30 kmpl 30 kmpl ₹ 1.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Triumph Speed T4 398.15 cc 398.15 cc ₹ 2.17 Lakhs Compare Royal Enfield Classic 350 349 cc 349 cc 35 kmpl 35 kmpl ₹ 2 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Best of best offers on two-wheelers

The region-specific offer has maximum discounts in the South, Central, and West. The bikes are also available at an attractive interest rate (HT Auto/Kunal Thale)

Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles: Region-Specific Offers

Flipkart and Jawa-Yezdi are offering region-specific discounts and benefits. In the South, Central, and West, the benefits are worth ₹19,000. The company is offering a warranty coverage of 4 years/50,000 km; 4 years of labour-free periodic service, and an exchange bonus of up to ₹10,000. In the East, the benefits are worth ₹14,000 including free roadside assistance worth ₹1,500, accessories worth ₹2,500 and an exchange bonus of up to ₹10,000. The North also gets an exchange bonus of up to ₹10,000.

Furthermore, the Jawa-Yezdi motorcycles can be booked from a low down payment starting at ₹2,999. The retro bikes also come with a low rate of interest of 5.99 per cent with EMIs starting at ₹1,888 per lakh.

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Yezdi Roadster Trail Pack

Lastly, the Yezdi Roadster gets the Trail Pack accessory kit worth ₹16,000 as part of the ex-showroom cost. The Roadster is priced from ₹2.10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: