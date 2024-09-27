HT Auto
Flipkart Big Billion Days: Jawa-Yezdi bike range get discounts worth 22,500

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Sep 2024, 13:51 PM
Yezdi Roadster
Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles has announced discounts on its motorcycle range as part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024. The e-commerce giant is offering discounts across several products on its platform and Jawa-Yezdi bikes are available with benefits of up to 22,500. Moreover, the company is offering extra bank discounts to further sweeten the deal this festive season. Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale kicked off on September 27 and will be available till October 6, 2024.

Flipkart Big Billion Day: Jawa-Yezdi Bank Offers

All Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles booked through Flipkart will come with a discount. The minimum discount starts at 12,500 going up to 22,500. Concerning bank offers, the e-commerce platform is offering an extra discount of 8,500 on HDFC credit cards and 750 on HDFC debit cards. Axis Bank credit card holders can avail cashback worth 10,000.

Also Read : Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Best of best offers on two-wheelers

The region-specific offer has maximum discounts in the South, Central, and West. The bikes are also available at an attractive interest rate (HT Auto/Kunal Thale)
Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles: Region-Specific Offers

Flipkart and Jawa-Yezdi are offering region-specific discounts and benefits. In the South, Central, and West, the benefits are worth 19,000. The company is offering a warranty coverage of 4 years/50,000 km; 4 years of labour-free periodic service, and an exchange bonus of up to 10,000. In the East, the benefits are worth 14,000 including free roadside assistance worth 1,500, accessories worth 2,500 and an exchange bonus of up to 10,000. The North also gets an exchange bonus of up to 10,000.

Furthermore, the Jawa-Yezdi motorcycles can be booked from a low down payment starting at 2,999. The retro bikes also come with a low rate of interest of 5.99 per cent with EMIs starting at 1,888 per lakh.

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Yezdi Roadster Trail Pack

Lastly, the Yezdi Roadster gets the Trail Pack accessory kit worth 16,000 as part of the ex-showroom cost. The Roadster is priced from 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

First Published Date: 27 Sep 2024, 13:51 PM IST
