Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Best of best offers on two-wheelers

The holiday season has commenced, bringing with it a wave of discounts and promotions. It is quite normal for e-commerce websites to offer discounts on electronics and clothing but Flipkart is also now providing discounts on two-wheelers as part of its 'Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.' The platform asserts that it serves 12,000 pin codes across over 700 cities.

Flipkart is offering several motorcycles and electric scooters at a discounted price. There are also other offers on credit cards, cashbacks and even EMIs and Flipkart would be able to give further details on the offers and products. Here are ten motorcycles that Flipkart is offering on discounts.

The Pulsar 125 competes with the Honda SP 125 and Hero Glamour 125 in the segment.

The Pulsar is one of the most popular motorcycle names in the Indian market. Flipkart is offering the Pulsar 125 for a starting price of ₹79,843 whereas the ex-showroom price of the motorcycle is ₹81,843. The Pulsar 125 is the smallest and the most affordable Pulsar in the brand's lineup.

Hero Glamour in Sports Red colour.

Flipkart is also selling the Hero Glamour which is a commuter model from the homegrown manufacturer. The company is selling the Drum and Disc variant as well as the XTEC versions. The prices start at ₹81,098 and go up to ₹86,998.

Bajaj Dominar 250

The Dominar 250 retains the styling elements from the Dominar 400.

The Dominar 250 is the younger sibling to the Dominar 400 which has become a popular choice for people who like to tour on their motorcycles. The Dominar 250 uses less premium parts and a smaller engine but still retains that bulky and attractive look. The ex-showroom price of the Bajaj Dominar 250 is ₹1,85,894 but Flipkart is selling it for ₹1,83,894.

Hero Karizma XMR

The Karizma XMR gets a pliant ride quality that keeps up with most undulations. USD forks though are missed, which would've offered more feedback from the front (HT Auto/Sameer Contractor)

Hero MotoCorp brought back the Karizma moniker in an all-new avatar earlier this year. It is currently the flagship motorcycle that the brand is offering. Hero sells the Karizma XMR for ₹1,80,900 ex-showroom whereas Flipkart has priced the motorcycle at ₹1,78,900.

Hero Splendor+ XTEC

The 2024 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC gets no other changes and continues to use the 97.2 cc single-cylinder engine with a 4-speed gearbox

Hero Splendor is one of the most popular commuter motorcycles in the Indian market especially in the rural areas. It is known for its reliability, affordable maintenance, low price and high fuel efficiency. The prices of the Splendor+ XTEC starts at ₹92,515 whereas Flipkart is offering the motorcycle for ₹80,16.

Yezdi Roadster shares its engines with other Yezdi models.

The Roadster is the most affordable motorcycle that the brand has in its lineup. Flipkart is selling the Roadster for a starting price of ₹1,96,142 whereas the dealerships have priced the Roadster between ₹2.06 lakh and ₹2.13 lakh.

Hero Xtreme 125R IBS

The Hero Xtreme 125R looks stylish from all angles and may even be a little too aggressive, given the segment. In either case, it's sure to turn heads with its design

Hero Xtreme 125R is the latest commuter motorcycle from Hero MotoCorp. However, the manufacturer has given special attention to the way the Xtreme 125R looks. So, it does not look like a traditional commuter. It competes directly against the TVS Raider. Currently, the IBS version of the Xtreme 125R is priced at ₹93,000 on Flipkart whereas the ABS variant is listed for ₹97,500.

Chetak 3202

The Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 packs more range from its battery pack compared to that on the Premium variant with the new cells

Bajaj Auto brought back the Chetak scooter in an all-electric avatar. Flipkart is selling the 3202 variant of the Chetak. It has a top speed of ₹63 kmph and a claimed range of 137 km and a charging time of 5.83 hours. Bajaj offers a warranty of 50,000 km or 3 years. Flipkart is selling the Chetak 3202 for ₹1,12,518.

The adventure is an adventure tourer motorcycle from Yezdi. Flipkart is selling the Yezdi Adventure in two colours and is priced at ₹2,07,400 whereas the dealerships are selling the same motorcycle for a starting price of ₹2.10 lakh ex-showroom.

Bajaj Dominar 400

Bajaj Dominar 400 is the tourer from the brand. It costs ₹2.32 lakh ex-showroom but Flipkart is selling the same motorcycle for ₹2.30 lakh. It is powered by a 373.3 cc, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 40 bhp and 35 Nm.

