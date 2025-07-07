2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS launched in India at 20.39 lakh. Check details

The 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS has been launched in India at ₹20.39 lakh, ex-showroom. With an increase of ₹2.44 lakh from the earlier model, the new bike brings considerable mechanical and electronic improvements to enhance the riding experience. Despite the higher price tag, Triumph ’s flagship supernaked remains more affordable than its key European rivals like the Ducati Streetfighter V4 and KTM 1390 Super Duke R . Here's a deep dive into what’s changed on the 2025 Speed Triple 1200 RS.

2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS: Design

While the overall silhouette remains sharp and aggressive, Triumph has added fresh colour options to keep things visually exciting. Buyers can now choose from three colourways—an all-black stealth look, a sporty grey and red combination, and a more striking grey with yellow highlights. The 2025 model also features a new set of alloy wheels that are lighter than before, helping reduce unsprung mass for better handling.

2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS: Features

One of the major upgrades lies in the bike’s electronic suite. The wheelie control system is independently adjustable from the traction control, with more control over the electronics available for experienced riders. The Speed Triple is also now fitted with a steering damper for the first time, enhancing stability under hard acceleration or enthusiastic cornering.

The Ohlins suspension has been upgraded to the latest EC3 electronically adjustable units, which allow on-the-fly tuning and better adaptability for Indian road conditions—addressing complaints about the overly stiff setup on the older model.

2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS: Hardware

The Speed Triple 1200 RS now comes shod with Pirelli Supercorsa V3 tyres, replacing the earlier Metzeler Racetec RR setup. Tyre sizes remain the same (120/70-ZR17 at the front and 190/55-ZR17 at the rear), but the new rubber promises better grip and improved performance on both road and track.

2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS: Specs

Powering the updated Speed Triple is the familiar 1160cc inline triple engine, now tuned to produce 183 bhp and 128 Nm of torque—a bump of 3 bhp and 3 Nm over the previous version. This gain comes courtesy of a revised, freer-flowing exhaust system. The motorcycle’s kerb weight has gone up slightly by 1 kg to 199 kg, but the performance improvements and lighter wheels should offset this minor increase.

