Hero MotoCorp to increase prices across model range from April 5. Check details

An upward revision will be made in the ex-showroom prices of Hero MotoCorp's entire product range.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2022, 10:49 AM
Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has said that it will increase the prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to 2,000 from April 5. The price revision has been attributed to the increasing commodity prices and thus is intended to partially offset that impact.

An upward revision will be made in the ex-showroom prices of Hero MotoCorp's entire product range. While the price hike will be up to 2,000, the exact quantum of increase will be subject to specific model and the market.

In doing so, Hero MotoCorp joins the list of various other automakers such as Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, that have already made the announcement to increase the prices across their their product range from the next month, owing the price revision to a rise in input costs.

Last week, BMW announced that it will hike prices of all its models by up to 3.5% starting from April 1. The company said that the price increase is an adjustment necessitated to rising material and logistics costs, apart from the impact from geo-political situation and exchange rates.

Mercedes too is increasing the cost of its products from April 1 by around three per cent. The company said that the hike in car prices could go up by at least 50,000 while the highest spike could be of around 5 lakh. The models that would be impacted due to the change in prices include the A-Class, E-Class and S-Class limousine, GLA, GLC and GLS, besides the AMG GT 63S four-door coupe, among others.

Toyota Kirloskar too will hike model prices by four per cent from April 1 due to rising input costs, including raw materials. However, the company stated that it is making conscious efforts to minimise the impact of rising costs on customers.

 

First Published Date: 30 Mar 2022, 10:48 AM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Hero Toyota Kirloskar BMW Audi Mercedes
Hero MotoCorp to increase prices across model range from April 5. Check details
