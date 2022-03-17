HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mercedes Sedans, Suvs And Amgs To Cost More From April 1. Check New Prices

Mercedes sedans, SUVs and AMGs to cost more from April 1. Check new prices

Mercedes-Benz has decided to increase prices of all its models in India, starting from A-Class Limousine to S-Class ultra-luxury sedan, from next month.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Mar 2022, 04:08 PM
File photo of Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB which was launched in India in March, 2021.
File photo of Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB which was launched in India in March, 2021.
File photo of Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB which was launched in India in March, 2021.
File photo of Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB which was launched in India in March, 2021.

Mercedes-Benz India has decided to increase prices of its models across the range available in the country. The German luxury carmaker has announced that it will increase prices by around three percent from next month. On Thursday, Mercedes-Benz India came out with a statement saying that the new prices will be implemented starting April 1.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic
₹ 75 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Gla (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gla
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 43.6 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 68 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 2.64 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 83.1 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The reason behind the price hike is aimed to partially offset the impact of rise in input costs.

According to the statement by Mercedes-Benz India, the increase in the prices of its cars would go up by at least 50,000. The highest spike in price could go up to 5 lakh. The models that will be impacted due to the change in prices are the A-Class, E-Class and S-Class limousine, GLA, GLC and GLS, besides the AMG GT 63S 4-door coupe among others.

"The imminent price correction would be in the range of 3 per cent, across the entire model range. The constant increase in input costs in addition to an increase in logistics costs have been exerting significant pressure on the overall costs of the company," the Pune-based German luxury carmaker said in a statement today. It added that rising input costs has led to a significant increase in the company’s operational costs.

From April 1 onwards, the price of A 200 Limousine would start from 42 lakh; GLA 200 from 45 lakh; GLC 200 from 62 lakh; GLE 300 d 4M from 86 lakh; GLS 400d 4M from 1.16 crore; LWB E-Class 200 from 71 lakh; S-Class 350 d from 1.6 crore; AMG E 63 S 4MATIC (CBU) from 1.77 crore; and AMG- GT 63 S 4 Door Coupe (CBU) from 2.7 crore (all prices ex-showroom).

Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India, said, "At Mercedes-Benz we continue to offer the most technologically advanced products for an unmatched product experience. However, to run a sustainable business a price correction is necessary to offset the continuous rise in input and operational costs."

Earlier this month, Audi India had also announced price hike across its product range by up to 3 per cent from April 1.

First Published Date: 17 Mar 2022, 04:08 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Mercedes-Benz Mercedes A 200 Mercedes A 200 Limousine Mercedes GLA 200 GLA 200 Mercedes GLC 200 GLC 200 GLE 300d GLS 400d E-Class S-Class AMG GT 63S
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

BH series number plate comes offering a host of convenience to the vehicle owners. (Representational image)
Planning to get a BH number plate? Check your eligibility and charges
Renault Austral SUV has been officially unveiled by the French carmaker for global markets.
Renault Austral SUV breaks cover, to get hybrid powertrain as well
File photo of a person pumping fuel into his passenger vehicle.
Petrol at 200 per litre? Russia says global crude may hit $300 mark
Neo's electric scooter by Yamaha is essentially an equivalent of a 50cc petrol-powered scooter.
Yamaha Neo's electric scooter breaks cover: Key highlights
The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier.
2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Royal Enfield Scram 411 accessories now available on official website
Royal Enfield Scram 411 accessories now available on official website
Mercedes sedans, SUVs and AMGs to cost more from April 1. Check new prices
Mercedes sedans, SUVs and AMGs to cost more from April 1. Check new prices
2022 Honda Africa Twin launched in India at ₹16.01 lakh
2022 Honda Africa Twin launched in India at 16.01 lakh
Suzuki Avenis 125 road test review: Why should Ntorq have all the fun?
Suzuki Avenis 125 road test review: Why should Ntorq have all the fun?
Toyota to produce eight lakh cars a month globally as chip shortage persists
Toyota to produce eight lakh cars a month globally as chip shortage persists

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city