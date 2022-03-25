HT Auto
BMW India to hike prices across entire range from April 1

BMW has said the price increase is adjustment necessitated to changes material and logistics cost, apart from the impact from geo-political situation and exchange rates.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Mar 2022, 06:03 PM
Some of the BMW India models currently on offer in the country. (HT Photo)
Some of the BMW India models currently on offer in the country.

BMW India on Friday announced it will hike prices of all of its models available in the country at present, effective April 1. The increase in prices of BMW models would be up to 3.5%.

BMW has said the price increase is adjustment necessitated to changes material and logistics cost, apart from the impact from geo-political situation and exchange rates.

BMW currently offers a number of locally-made models like 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, 3 Series Gran Limousine, M 340i, 5 Series, 6 Series Gran Turismo, 7 Series, X1, X3, X4, X5, X7 and MINI Countryman. The Germans also recently brought in the iX electric SUV via the import route.

First Published Date: 25 Mar 2022, 06:03 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW India
