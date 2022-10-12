Vida V1 vs Ola S1: Run for pole position

Vida V1 comes as the first-ever electric scooter from the Hero MotoCorp owned electric two-wheeler brand.

India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has finally entered the bulging electric vehicle market with its Vida V1 electric scooter, which was introduced last week. The Vida V1 electric scooter has been introduced under the two-wheeler manufacturer's sub-brand Vida. Available in two different variants, V1 Pro and V1 Plus, the Vida V1 electric scooter comes with an eye-catching design that grabs attention at the very first glance.

Vida V1 electric scooter booking has already commenced from October 10, and the delivery is slated to start in December 2022. Initially, the Via V1 electric scooter will be available in three cities across India, which are - New Delhi, Bengaluru and Jaipur. The two-wheeler brand plans to launch the scooter in other parts of the country in a phased manner.

The Vida V1 electric scooter competes with rivals such as Ola S1, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak etc.

Here is a comparison of pricing and specifications between Vida V1 and Ola S1.

Vida V1 vs Ola S1: Price

Vida V1 comes available in two different variants, Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro. The two variants of the Vida V1 have been priced at ₹145,000 and ₹159,000 (ex-showroom), respectively. Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters, on the other hand, come priced at ₹99,999 and ₹139,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Vida V1 variants Vida V1 price (ex-showroom) Ola S1 variants Ola S1 price (ex-showroom) Vida V1 Plus ₹ 145,000 Ola S1 ₹ 99,999 Vida V1 Pro ₹ 159,000 Ola S1 Pro ₹ 139,999

Vida V1 vs Ola S1: Specification

Vida V1 Plus offers a 143 km range from a 3.9 kWh battery pack. The V1 Pro, on the other hand, can run 165 km range on a single charge thanks to a larger 3.94 kWh battery pack.

The Vida V1 is claimed to be capable of charging at a rate of 1.2 km per minute from 0-80 per cent. The Vida V1 Pro takes 5 hours and 55 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent if using a home charger. The V1 Plus can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 5 hours and 15 minutes.

Ola S1, on the other hand, is capable of running a 181 km range on a single charge at a top speed of 116 kmph. This electric scooter is claimed to be capable of accelerating 0-40 kmph in 2.9 seconds. It takes 4.5 seconds to reach 0-60 kmph. The scooter's electric motor can churn out 8.5 kW peak power and 58 Nm of maximum torque output.

