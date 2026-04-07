Ultraviolette expands to Central Europe; enters Hungary with Elektrorider

Ultraviolette Automotive has announced its entry into Hungary and the wider Central and Eastern European region through a new distribution partnership with Elektrorider. With this move, the Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle manufacturer will now have established its overseas presence across 19 European countries.

Under the agreement, Elektrorider will serve as the official importer and distributor for Ultraviolette motorcycles across Hungary, Croatia, Slovakia, Romania, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic. The partnership marks the company’s continued push into global markets as it expands beyond its initial European footprint.

As part of this rollout, Ultraviolette will launch two of its performance-focused electric motorcycles, the F77 Mach 2 and the F77 SuperStreet, in these markets. The company aims to leverage Elektrorider’s existing retail and distribution network in the E2W space to establish its foothold in the region.

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The expansion is part of Ultraviolette’s wider push into multiple European countries and fits into the company’s broader strategy to scale international operations. It had initiated the push in 2025 with the launch of the F77 electric sports bike in 10 European markets, including Germany, France, the UK, Ireland, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

The company aims to strengthen its reach in markets with existing demand for premium electric bikes by building distribution and after-sales support through local partners.

With the latest development, Ultraviolette continues to position the F77 platform as its global offering, targeting buyers seeking performance-focused electric motorcycles across key international markets.

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