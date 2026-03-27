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Cars & Bikes Auto News Ultraviolette Plans New Karnataka Plant; Mou With Government Signed

Ultraviolette plans new Karnataka plant; MoU with government signed

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 27 Mar 2026, 15:17 pm
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  • Ultraviolette has signed an MoU with the Karnataka government for a five-year expansion plan that includes more manufacturing capacity and a new plant.

Ultraviolette MoU with the Karnataka government
Ultraviolette signs an MoU with the Karnataka government to support a five-year manufacturing expansion plan.
Ultraviolette MoU with the Karnataka government
Ultraviolette signs an MoU with the Karnataka government to support a five-year manufacturing expansion plan.
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Ultraviolette Automotive has tied its next phase of growth to Karnataka, signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the state government while announcing a five-year expansion plan. The agreement, formalised at the Invest Karnataka Conclave in Bengaluru in the presence of Industries Minister M. B. Patil, covers scaling up its existing facility and setting up a new manufacturing plant.

The newly signed document links Ultraviolette’s planned investments directly with Karnataka’s industrial and EV policies. The company said the move signals a long-term commitment to the state as it prepares to increase production capacity in a steadily growing electric two-wheeler market.

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Current presence and next steps

Ultraviolette, headquartered in Bengaluru, currently offers performance-focused electric motorcycles such as the F77 and X-47 Crossover. It operates over 40 experience centres across India and plans to expand its reach to 100 cities by the end of 2026. The company has also entered 12 European markets and is preparing to widen its presence across Asia and Latin America.

Explaining the decision, Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-founder of Ultraviolette, said, “Karnataka has been central to Ultraviolette’s vision of Making in India for the World. This proposed manufacturing expansion reflects our confidence in the state’s forward-looking EV ecosystem, talent, and policy support. The combination of infrastructure readiness, proactive governance, and long-term incentive visibility creates a strong foundation for Ultraviolette’s next phase of growth."

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The company’s leadership also highlighted how its development work has been closely tied to the state. Niraj Rajmohan, CTO & Co-founder of Ultraviolette, said, “Karnataka has been home to Ultraviolette’s R&D journey from the very beginning. The state offers a unique combination of deep engineering talent, strong supplier networks, and close proximity to key industrial and manufacturing hubs. What makes this especially meaningful for us is that we have built world-class products here, proving that with the right talent, ambition, and ecosystem, innovation can be created right here in Karnataka."

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First Published Date: 27 Mar 2026, 15:17 pm IST
TAGS: Ultraviolette x47 Ultraviolette x47

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