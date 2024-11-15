HT Auto
Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6e electric SUV exterior designs revealed ahead of launch in new teaser

Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6e electric SUV exterior designs revealed in new teaser

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Nov 2024, 12:58 PM
  • Mahindra will debut the two upcoming electric SUVs XEV 9e and BE 6e on November 26 as the first models under its Electric Origin SUV brand.
Mahindra has released a new teaser video showcasing the exterior design of its upcoming two electric SUVs XEV 9e and BE 6e. Both the EVs will make debut on November 26.
Mahindra has released a new teaser video showcasing the exterior design of its upcoming two electric SUVs XEV 9e and BE 6e. Both the EVs will make debut on November 26.

Mahindra has revealed the exterior design of its upcoming electric SUVs XEV 9e and Be 6e ahead of their much-anticipated unveiling event to be held on November 26. The carmaker will launch these two electric SUVs under a new brand Electric Origin SUV which will form its upcoming EV lineup. The latest teaser offers several details about how these electric SUVs will look like in real life for the first time. Earlier, Mahindra had shared key details about the interior of both the EVs.

Mahindra has confirmed that it will launch the two new EVs by early next year while the deliveries of the Be 6e and XEV 9e will start from the last quarter of FY2025. The upcoming electric SUVs will be aimed to take on the challenge from new and existing electric SUVs including the MG ZS EV, BYD Atto 3, Tata Curvv EV besides other upcoming electric cars like the Hyundai Creta EV, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara among others.

Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6e exterior design: What the teaser video reveals

Mahindra's upcoming electric vehicles are based on a new platform dedicated for EVs. Both the electric SUVs will have a futuristic look with sharp elements. While the XEV 9e will come with a connected LED lightbar at the front along with vertical ligh system, the BE 6e will get XUV 3XO-inspired light system at the front. The XEV 9e will come with a closed grille and a swooping bonnet with the new Mahindra EV logo. Unlike the EV 9e, the BE 6e electric SUV will boast a BE logo instead of the Mahindra logo at the front. At the sides, the XEV 9e and BE 6e will get bold character lines and large wheel arches which are expected to house alloy wheels measuring up to 18 inches. At the rear, the XEV 9e and BE 6e will offer connected LED taillights.

Also watch: Tata Curvv EV first drive review

Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6e interior design

The interior of both the upcoming Mahindra electric SUVs appear to be futuristic as its external appearance. A teaser video released earlier shows the dashboard layout on both EVs. The Mahindra BEV 6e will get a dual screen layout, while the XEV 9e will get a triple screen layout. Both EVs will offer a large panoramic sunroof, a nearly squared steering wheel with what appears to be haptic buttons and an illuminated BE logo. The steering wheel also gets toggle buttons as well as ADAS aids on the right side. The paddle shifters are also visible for regen duties.

Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6e: Expected range

The XEV 9e electric SUV, based on Mahindra's new INGLO platform, is likely to be offered with a battery measuring between 60-80 kWh. It is also expected to come with fast charging capability of up to 175 kW. The electric SUV may offer a range of around 500 kms on a single charge. The Mahindra BE 6e is expected to get a similar battery pack option with range of around 450-500 kms on a single charge.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 15 Nov 2024, 12:48 PM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles XEV 9e BE 6e Mahindra Electric vehicle Electric car EV

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

