Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e interior teased ahead of global debut on November 26

Mahindra is all set to begin its electric onslaught with its all-new Born Electric SUV range. The company will be revealing the new BE 6e and XEV 9e electric SUVs on November 26, 2024, and ahead of its global debut, the automaker has now teased the interior of both these offerings.

Mahindra BE 6e & XEV 9e: Interior Teaser

The latest teaser shows the dashboard layout on both offerings with the Mahindra BEV 6e getting a dual screen layout, while the XEV 9e will get a triple screen layout confirming what we have seen in spy shots previously. Both models get a massive panoramic sunroof, a nearly squared steering wheel with what appear to be haptic buttons and an illuminated ‘BE’ logo. The steering wheel also gets toggle buttons as well as ADAS aids on the right side. The paddle shifters are also visible for regen duties.

The upcoming electric SUVs will get a nearly squared steering wheel with an illuminated 'BE' logo and other controls

Both SUVs sport different gear shift levers on the centre console, while the XEV 9e sports a third screen for the front seat passenger. The BE 6e and XEV 9e both get futuristic styling and are likely to hold onto several of their respective bold lines from the concept version. It’ll be interesting to see how much of the cabin design elements shown here make it to the production-spec version.

Mahindra BE 6e & XEV 9e: Global Debut

Mahindra has confirmed that deliveries of the BE 6e and XEV 9e will commence in the fourth quarter of FY2025. The new offerings will face tough competition from new and existing electric SUVs including the MG ZS EV, BYD Atto 3, Tata Curvv EV, and more. The last quarter of the financial year will also see the new Hyundai Creta EV, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, and more.

The new Born Electric SUVs are likely to sport a new UI and UX over other Mahindra vehicles

Mahindra BE 6e & XEV 9e: Expected Specs

The Mahindra XEV 9e will be based on the automaker’s new INGLO platform specifically developed for electric vehicles. The electric SUV is expected to pack a battery between 60-80 kWh. The model will also come with fast charging of up to 175 kW and is expected to offer a range of around 500 km on a single charge.

On the other hand, the Mahindra BE 6e will be a sportier derivative with a coup roofline. It is also expected to get a battery pack in the 60-80 kWh range promising around 450-500 km on a single charge. Both models are likely to come at competitive prices.

