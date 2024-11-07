Mahindra confirms XEV 9e and BE 6e launch timeline ahead of official debut

The homegrown vehicle maker, Mahindra has confirmed that it will start selling its born electric vehicles by quarter four of financial year 2024-25. During the recent press conference, Rajesh Jejurikar,ED & CEO, Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra and Mahindra stated that the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BE 6e will be showcased during the third quarter of the financial year, while the deliveries will begin in the Q4FY25. However, it remains uncertain whether both models will go on sale at the same time.

Mahindra’s debut of these born EVs will coincide with heightened competition, as Hyundai plans to introduce its Creta EV around the same period, and Maruti Suzuki’s e Vitara, showcased recently in Milan, is scheduled to start production by spring 2025.

Interestingly,Jejurikar stated that with the new EVs coming in from the company, Mahindra is not prioritising the sales of the XUV400, which is the company’s only electric vehicle on offer currently. He stated that while the Mahindra XUV400 saw sales of 1,800 units, the focus will now shift towards the new EV models including the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BE 6e.

Mahindra will direct its investment and attention to the upcoming EV models, he revealed. In terms of production as well, the company has setup a sperate body line and assembly line within the Chakkan plan exclusively for the electric vehicles.

Commenting on India’s EV market, Jejurikar expressed optimism about future growth. He noted that while EV adoption in Western countries has plateaued around 15 per cent, India’s EV penetration stands at just 2 per cent. “So we have a long way to go, and the right products will create huge opportunities," he added, hinting at strong potential for Mahindra’s new EV lineup.

Mahindra XEV 9e

Getting back to the upcoming EVs, the Mahindra XEV 9e, which was originally known as the Mahindra XUV.e9 has been spotted being tested multiple times. The test mules have confirmed the vertically-oriented LED headlight and DRL design which was also seen in previous test units. The coupe SUV design feature is accentuated by its sloping roofline with its C-pillar flowing into the boot lid.

Additionally, the spy shots have also confirmed that the Mahindra XEV 9e will feature a three screen setup in the cabin. The EV will have a separate screen for the passenger at the front. The infotainment unit, almost similar in size, is expected to house most of the feature controls.

The driver display behind the steering wheel is also expected to be larger than the ones seen in the current Mahindra cars. The carmaker is expected to use its AdrenoXconnect technology already seen inside flagship models likeXUV700 among others.

The Mahindra XEV 9e will underpin the automaker's new INGLO platform specifically developed for its upcoming electric vehicles. This platform offers a flat battery pack in the floorboard and supports batteries with size ranging between 60 kWh and 80 kWh. The XEV 9e is expected to get a bigger battery with fast charging capable of up to 175 kW. Its range is expected to be around 500 kms on a single charge.

Mahindra BE 6e

The Mahindra BE 6e, which will be the first model under the BE brand will be a Sports Electric Vehicle (SEV). While not much has been revealed about the upcoming EV, several spy shots have confirmed that the overall silhouette of the BE 6e will remain similar to the concept model BE 05 which was showcased in 2022.

However, there will be some key differences between the production model and the concept model. The production model features smaller alloy wheels paired with thicker sidewall tyres, tailored to accommodate Indian road conditions. Additionally, it includes functional outside rearview mirrors and wipers, which were absent in the original concept.

In terms of specs, not much is known, but the product will underpin the INGLO platform. This means it will feature battery size between 60 kWh and 80 kWh. It is expected that the Mahindra BE 6e will feature the smaller battery pack to have a competitive pricing and it can come with a claimed range of 430 kms to 500 kms on a single charge.

The Mahindra BE 6e will be similarly sized to a compact SUV which usually measures around 4.3 metres in length. The BE 6e will be a key competitor to theTata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and the recently unveiled Maruti Suzuki e Vitara along with the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

