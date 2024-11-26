Honda Activa Electric scooter to be unveiled tomorrow. Everything we know about it

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to enter the electric two-wheeler race in India with its debutante product, to be dubbed the Activa Electric . The Honda Activa Electric is all set to be unveiled tomorrow, that is November 27.

The Honda Activa E will be pitched as a family electric scooter. Currently, models like the Bajaj Chetak, Ola S1 range, Vida V1 and others compete in the family electric scooter segment.

While complete details of the Honda Activa E have not been revealed yet, certain key highlights of the upcoming electric two-wheeler are known, thanks to the teasers published by the vehicle maker. In the latest teaser, the company showcased the charging port for the Activa E.

The teaser showcased that the Honda Activa E will get a somewhat similar charging port to the TVS iQube, which will be one of the key competitors of the Honda electric two-wheeler. However, it is expected that the Honda’s charging port will have its distinct features.

Honda has revealed that the Activa E will get swappable battery technology, with two swappable battery packs. During the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo, HMSI showcased its Benly e electric scooter. The electric scooter was equipped with Honda's modern Mobile Power Pack interchangeable batteries, a technology that can be seen with the upcoming Activa E.

Honda Activa Electric: Specs and Range

The company has teased that the Activa E will boast a claimed range of 104 km on a full charge. A previous teaser revealed that in the standard mode, the scooter will be able to cover 104 km. Additionally, the Activa E will also get a sport-riding mode that will aid in a better throttle response. However, the sport mode is expected to reduce the claimed range by a bit.

The Activa Electric is likely to be equipped with swingarm-mounted motors, similar to what has been seen in other family electric scooters like the Bajaj Chetak and Vida V1. Tailored specifically for the family-centric buyer, the Activa Electric is likely to be saddled with a mid-performance setup balancing efficiency with practicality.

Honda Activa Electric: Features

The Honda Activa E is expected to be available in two trim levels. The two trims will feature two different types of digital instrument clusters. While the lower variant will get a TFT display, the higher trim will get a multi-colour screen.

The advanced, large display on the higher trim level will show important information like battery status, remaining range, speed, and riding mode. Additionally, as per a previous teaser, the higher trim level will also get turn-by-turn navigation and music control functions. Furthermore, the Honda Activa E will get LED headlamp setup.

Honda Activa Electric: Expected price

It is likely that Honda will just unveil the Activa E first while the launch of the product will happen at a later date. The upcoming Honda electric two wheeler is expected to be priced similar to other family electric scooters. It is expected that the Honda Activa E will have a starting price of just above ₹1 lakh, ex-showroom.

Currently the Ola S1X starts at ₹83,000, ex-showroom, while the Bajaj Chetak, Vida V1 and TVS iQube get a starting price of ₹1.10 lakh, ₹1.17 lakh and ₹1.17 lakh respectively.

